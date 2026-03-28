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Iran Is Weaponizing Energy — Welcome to the New Economic Normal
How asymmetric energy shocks exposed the fragility of a globalized economy
  Liberty's Lens
The Energy Crisis Is Worse Than You Think
Why This Could Be Worse Than the 1973 Oil Crisis
  Liberty's Lens
Why the Strait of Hormuz Isn’t a Short‑Term Problem
Trump threatens allies and enemies alike to force the strait open, but it isn't that simple.
  Liberty's Lens and Graham Baughman
No, Trump Didn’t Close the Border
Why enforcement theater has replaced actual immigration policy
  Liberty's Lens and Liberaldad
The “Free Speech” Administration Is Cancelling the Press
How regulatory power is being used to punish dissent
  Liberty's Lens and Graham Baughman
Trump Was Tricked Into a War With Iran
Why Obama and Biden resisted—and Trump Didn't
  Liberty's Lens
Sounding the Alarm: Why the War in Iran Is More Dangerous Than We’re Being Told
How Impulsive Escalation, Weakened Institutions, and Downplayed Risks Leave Americans Exposed at Home
  Liberty's Lens
Trump Thinks He’s Found the “One Weird Trick” of Foreign Policy
Trump seems genuinely convinced that everyone else lacked the courage or the wisdom to decapitate hostile regimes. That was never the case.
  Liberty's Lens
Who Is Steering American Foreign Policy? Trump, Netanyahu, and Congress’s Great Abdication
How Congress Abandoned War Powers—and How Trump Followed Netanyahu’s Lead
  Liberty's Lens

February 2026

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