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Iran Is Weaponizing Energy — Welcome to the New Economic Normal
How asymmetric energy shocks exposed the fragility of a globalized economy
Mar 28
•
Liberty's Lens
63
23
38
The Energy Crisis Is Worse Than You Think
Why This Could Be Worse Than the 1973 Oil Crisis
Mar 26
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Liberty's Lens
92
9
43
Why the Strait of Hormuz Isn’t a Short‑Term Problem
Trump threatens allies and enemies alike to force the strait open, but it isn't that simple.
Mar 22
•
Liberty's Lens
and
Graham Baughman
97
11
54
No, Trump Didn’t Close the Border
Why enforcement theater has replaced actual immigration policy
Mar 18
•
Liberty's Lens
and
Liberaldad
125
28
70
The “Free Speech” Administration Is Cancelling the Press
How regulatory power is being used to punish dissent
Mar 16
•
Liberty's Lens
and
Graham Baughman
85
17
50
Trump Was Tricked Into a War With Iran
Why Obama and Biden resisted—and Trump Didn't
Mar 12
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Liberty's Lens
278
67
134
Sounding the Alarm: Why the War in Iran Is More Dangerous Than We’re Being Told
How Impulsive Escalation, Weakened Institutions, and Downplayed Risks Leave Americans Exposed at Home
Mar 9
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Liberty's Lens
226
32
120
Trump Thinks He’s Found the “One Weird Trick” of Foreign Policy
Trump seems genuinely convinced that everyone else lacked the courage or the wisdom to decapitate hostile regimes. That was never the case.
Mar 4
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Liberty's Lens
156
54
84
Who Is Steering American Foreign Policy? Trump, Netanyahu, and Congress’s Great Abdication
How Congress Abandoned War Powers—and How Trump Followed Netanyahu’s Lead
Mar 1
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Liberty's Lens
142
24
83
February 2026
Trump Does Not Recognize the Problems Americans Face
And a president who denies problems cannot solve them
Feb 27
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Liberty's Lens
,
HVR
, and
Graham Baughman
197
40
94
“I Can Destroy the Trade”: What the Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling Means for You
The Court just struck down Trump’s emergency tariffs — but prices won’t magically rewind, refunds won’t go to consumers, and the White House is already…
Feb 22
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Liberty's Lens
and
Graham Baughman
122
16
60
When the Machine Works: Inside the Royal Court of Trump 2.0
Loyalty over truth, performance over accountability, and a presidency designed to keep moving until something stops it.
Feb 21
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Liberty's Lens
143
12
80
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