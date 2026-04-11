Do you consider yourself anti‑fascist? Do you support progressive causes like Indivisible or the Open Society Foundations? Anti‑fascist work such as that done by the Southern Poverty Law Center? Progressive independent media like Ken Klippenstein , The 50501 Movement, or Liberty's Lens?

If so, you could very well already be on the list.

Under National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM‑7), these positions and associations are treated as “indicia” of domestic terrorism. Let that sink in for a moment.

I know I keep coming back to NSPM‑7, but it represents a dangerous shift. It reflects a growing movement within the Department of Justice—especially over the last several months—to repurpose the counterterrorism machinery of the federal government, much of it built after 9/11, against domestic political opposition.

And this effort does not end just because Pam Bondi is gone. There is little reason to believe her replacement—or others within the DOJ—will reverse course. In fact, there are strong indications some are prepared to push even further.

We saw the blueprint in the immediate aftermath of the killing of Charlie Kirk. Senior officials—including Vice President Vance, Stephen Miller, and others—attempted to pin the crime on a vast, cohesive left‑wing terrorist network allegedly funded by NGOs and progressive groups. No evidence supported this claim. But that didn’t matter.

They argued that the federal government needed to be turned against this imagined network—this supposed shadowy force “fomenting” left‑wing terrorism. That word, fomenting, has become a favorite.

One of the key steps was branding “Antifa” as a domestic terrorist organization—despite the fact that Antifa is not an organization at all. Anyone who has seriously studied the issue knows it is a loose label, at best, applied to a wide constellation of groups and individuals with contradictory beliefs and no central leadership.

But that ambiguity is precisely the point.

By labeling everything left‑leaning, radical, or simply oppositional as “Antifa,” the government creates a catch‑all target—one that can be swept into the counterterrorism framework used against foreign enemies. Once that label sticks, the machinery follows: surveillance, investigations, financial monitoring, and intimidation.

This is the context in which NSPM‑7 was issued. It is built on the premise of a political boogeyman the government must hunt down. Under its logic, criticizing immigration and deportation policies, questioning capitalism, expressing skepticism of Christianity’s role in government, or supporting progressive causes can be construed as warning signs of domestic terrorism.

That is absurd. In a pluralistic democracy, millions of people hold these views without endorsing violence in any form.

But the goal is not accuracy—it is aperture expansion. The aim is to broaden who can be investigated, monitored, and targeted, not because they have committed crimes, but because they hold dissenting views.

This is exactly what Vance and Miller have openly advocated—and it is what Bondi advanced by operationalizing NSPM‑7, and what her successor is almost certainly prepared to advance further.

So I’ll ask again:

Are you on the regime’s domestic terror watch list yet? If that question unsettles you, it should.

An informed public—and independent journalism—are among the few real safeguards left.

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