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Karen Brownfield's avatar
Karen Brownfield
11hEdited

Probably in the cue after my rant last night. People keep saying they are making us feel like these things are normalized. Well that’s not how I feel. I’m furious.

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Polite Poet's avatar
Polite Poet
11h

I am probably at risk. Any true American should be.

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