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Price Brown's avatar
Price Brown
1d

The idea of ‘punishment’ for areas/cities that don’t agree with DT and this regime is appalling. That is one of the most UN American things to say!

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1d

t’RUMP’s the chaos!

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