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Loren D Morgan's avatar
Loren D Morgan
14h

I noticed during my 20 years in the Air Force how many thing were "classified" that mostly things that were moderately embarrassing to some high ranking individuals or groups. Seemed very common.

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Ava Glix's avatar
Ava Glix
2h

If he would stop looking bad, he wouldn’t have to worry about what is in the press or circulating in the media. The public knows…his approval rating even amongst MAGA is floating in the reflection pool.

When he accepted the jet from Qatar, everyone I know thought it was a security threat. The problem isn’t the leak, the problem is that this administration is a bunch of babies…Grow Balls!

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