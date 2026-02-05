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Trump is suing the U.S. government — a government he now effectively controls — for $10 billion, in a personal lawsuit he could ultimately decide to settle using taxpayer money.

At the same time, Sen. Lindsey Graham is threatening a government shutdown over a House-backed provision repealing a law that currently allows senators to sue the federal government if the DOJ seized their phone records during the January 6 investigation — a change that could enable him to claim millions for himself.

And we recently learned that Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the UAE’s national security adviser and a major intelligence-linked figure known as the “Spy Sheikh” — invested $500 million into Trump’s World Liberty Financial while the UAE and Saudi Arabia were seeking U.S. approval for cutting‑edge Nvidia chips.

This is corruption in the era of MAGA Trumpism: not one scandal, but a firehose of graft. They told you Kamala was for they/them — but it turns out MAGA is for they/themselves. Every one of them is just trying to line their pockets, either using your money or selling out your interests for their own.

Flooding the Zone

Corruption as a blizzard, not a scandal

We’re conditioned to think of scandals as one big central event that a public figure denies and does everything possible to hide. MAGA has taken their cue from Banana Republics everywhere: when corruption is pervasive — when it permeates every facet of government — it just fades into the background. You don’t even have to hide it. In fact, doing your dirty deeds in full view of the public has advantages. If they can make you believe everyone is corrupt, then they can rob the public purse in broad daylight and people will simply grumble.

That’s why corruption in the Trump era doesn’t arrive as one clean Watergate-style scandal. It arrives as a blizzard of transactions: a foreign stake here, a stablecoin there, an “investment” routed through a family-run crypto vehicle, a lawsuit demanding billions from the government, a settlement timed to a regulatory choke point, a pardon that wipes out restitution, a “gift” with a geopolitical tail.

The pace is the strategy. When graft becomes part of the daily noise, the public’s natural response is fatigue — and fatigue is the permission structure corruption needs to become normal. (The New Yorker | Center for American Progress)

The objective is to overwhelm you. To convince you it can’t all possibly be true, that no one could get away with all that has been alleged. They want you to see the truth as an attack and the attacks as politically motivated. They also want you to believe that all politicians are the same — that corruption comes with the territory — and that what we’re seeing now is merely the same old game, played a little more openly.

When corruption is constant and multi-channel, it becomes ambient. When it’s ambient, it becomes deniable. When it’s deniable, it becomes normal.

The Contrast

“The Biden Crime Family” — and what it trained people to miss

The people in charge over at Fox News have always known Trump was corrupt. His long record of legal trouble predates politics; it didn’t begin in 2016. What changed was power. Once Trump became the Republican Party’s center of gravity, its propaganda arm understood that its job was not to convince the public that Trump was clean — that was never the project. Its job was to convince them that everyone else was dirty, that corruption was universal, and therefore unworthy of outrage.

For years, Fox News and the broader right-wing influencer economy trained their audiences to treat the Biden family, as they did the Clinton’s before them, as the archetype of corruption. Hunter Biden’s board seat at Burisma, art sales, consulting arrangements — the story was that this was the pinnacle of swamp behavior.

Did Hunter Biden trade on the family name in ways that were likely inappropriate? Yes. Were there other Bidens that may have done the same? Possibly. But is there any evidence that Joe Biden was actually connected to it or that it influenced policy? Absolutely not.

But the core problem wasn’t just whether any of those things were unseemly. The core problem was the scale: the “Biden Crime Family” narrative was built to make relatively small numbers feel like existential threats, while obscuring the reality that corruption can be vastly bigger, structurally embedded, and policy-linked — and still be treated as background noise if the right people are doing it. (Factually | USA Today via Yahoo)

Scale check (for perspective): At $50,000/month, it would take about 312 years of paychecks to reach $187,000,000—the amount reported to have flowed to Trump family entities in the UAE/WLFI deal. To reach $10,000,000,000—the amount Trump is demanding from the IRS and Treasury—it would take about 16,667 years. The scale of the corruption is hard to fathom. (Factually | CNBC | CNBC)

Someone is keeping score

The live tracker: a conservative estimate of the take

One reason Trump-era graft feels impossible to wrangle is that it’s spread across so many vehicles — crypto ventures, gifts, licensing, settlements, and government actions that can’t be separated cleanly from private benefit. But watchdogs have started building what amounts to a ledger.

The Center for American Progress now maintains a real-time tracker called “Trump’s Take” that attempts to quantify the cash and gifts Trump and his family have received through presidency-linked activity. As of early February 2026, the tracker lists $2,021,651,807 in cash and gifts over 453 days — explicitly framing it as money made by “selling the presidency.” (Trump’s Take (CAP))

CAP’s tracker is not just a lump sum; it breaks categories out — including crypto cash flows, the reported value of a Qatari gift plane, legal settlements, and income related to a Melania documentary licensing deal. (Trump’s Take (CAP) | KALW summary)

You can argue over methodology at the margins. But you can’t miss the headline: the numbers are now so large that they require a scoreboard. (Trump’s Take (CAP) | CAP press release)

Foreign money + policy

The UAE, WLFI, and the AI chips (a clean example)

If you want one example that collapses the entire debate, start here: reporting shows a UAE royal tied to the country’s national security apparatus took a massive stake in a Trump-linked crypto venture which counts President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff as co-founders emeritus, run by members of the Trump and Witkoff families.. This deal alone resulted in $187,000,000 flowing directly to Trump family entities and $31 million to Witkoff family entities — and, months later, the Trump administration approved access to highly sensitive U.S. AI chips that national security officials had previously resisted exporting at scale. (CNBC | ABC News)

ABC News reports the investment came as the UAE sought access to advanced U.S. chips, and notes that a UAE-backed firm (MGX) announced it would use a token minted by World Liberty Financial to finance a $2,000,000,000 investment in Binance — adding another foreign-capital channel routed through Trump-linked rails. (ABC News)

Separately, Reuters reported a UAE-based fund bought $100,000,000 of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI governance tokens. (U.S. News (Reuters))

In 2025, Steve Witkoff was appointed as the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East where he played a significant role in brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza in October 2025 and has been involved in high-level discussions with officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, UAE and Saudi autocrats were making investments that directly enriched the Witkoff family.