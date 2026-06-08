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Rudyard Kipling's avatar
Rudyard Kipling
21h

Capable journalists have been leaving major media platforms because they haven’t yielded to pressure from owners to change the thrust of their reporting or editorials. Many have found their way to independent journalism. Billionaires are buying legacy media and handicapping free speech and unbiased reporting. Now they’re after CNN. CBS threw in the towel very early. Fox News has always been biased. I quit Facebook over a year ago. My wife has continued posting and commenting on it. Many people get their news from Facebook. Some of the content finding its way onto Facebook is disturbing,some disgusting. I have to continually tell her that some of the things she reads is untrue and have either googled it myself or encouraging her to do the same. She’s concerned about her memory, and as soon as she read a bogus story and unfortunately ordered a couple, she has been deluged with stories about cures. They are all attributed to respected doctors like Ben Carson and follow the same almost hypnotic 30 minute videos that promise cures with stories about how these supposed experts in neurology or other physicians and how they researched their formulas. Every one of them has the message that supplies are running out, and it will take time to produce the same pills. All the offers have discounted prices not available unless you order right now with deals extending with greater discounts with 3 or 6 bottles. Immediately after they offer the name of the product after 30 minutes of hype is a way to order the product. They prey on the elderly and common concerns. There are other political posts that are untrue and proven so with a little research. I was on an exclusive page for my graduating class of 1963. After a couple of posts about Trump describing him as a narcissistic megalomaniac, I was unfriended or accused of being a dumbocrat. I quit looking at the page; I got tired of being called names by former friends and classmates. I never had a twitter account or X, formerly known as twitter. My social media is Substacks.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
1d

I honestly didn't know his name, but I don't watch tv. I just listened to an interview with him on another substack. Yes, how that went down is bad, however the interview made me question any other loss. Not sure if his comments were standard that I want people getting news from that program anyway.

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