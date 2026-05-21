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angela Hayden's avatar
angela Hayden
11h

I hope anyone that reads this will also restack this message 🙏👍🤔 It’s important to circulate 🎈💯

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
11h

How can you trust a man that approves of a statue of gold of himself. Blasphemy of the highest order.

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