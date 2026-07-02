The federal government just sentenced eight people to a combined 450 years in prison for a protest that lasted less than 30 minutes.

That is not a headline from a foreign authoritarian state or a dystopian novel. That is the outcome of the Prairieland case in Alvarado, Texas, where the Justice Department secured its first major convictions under President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-7. And it is only the beginning.

To understand what happened at Prairieland — and why it matters far beyond one Fourth of July demonstration — you have to start with the memo.

“...whether you’re Antifa, whether you’re a domestic terrorist, whether you are a violent gang member... or anyone else hurting our people, President Trump is saying he’s going to use his FBI, his DoD, his ATF, his DEA, to wipe you out...” - Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

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The Memo That Started It

On September 25, 2025, less than three weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, President Trump signed National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” The document directs federal law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt organized political violence — but it defines the threat in extraordinarily broad terms. NSPM-7 explicitly cites “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity” as ideologies that contribute to political violence. It calls “anti-fascism” the “organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists.” Three days earlier, the administration had formally designated Antifa — which is not an organization but an ideological label — as a “domestic terrorist organization.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi followed with two implementation memos. The first, issued September 29, directed the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, DEA, and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys to treat “violent efforts to shut down immigration enforcement” as domestic-terrorism-adjacent conduct. The second, issued December 4, instructed all federal prosecutors to prioritize investigations of “certain Antifa-aligned extremists” whose “animating principle is adherence” to disfavored viewpoints on immigration, gender, and America itself.

Then in March 2026, the Department of Justice quietly created Joint Task Force Vanguard to operationalize the memo. Its two co-directors — Brian W. Lynch, a violent-crime and racketeering prosecutor with Guantanamo experience, and Jason Kellhofer, a longtime counterterrorism prosecutor — report directly to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, now also serving as Acting Attorney General. As former federal prosecutor Paul Butler said, the choice of prosecutors “means that they’re looking at group criminality, conspiracy, racketeering, and what that means is that they’re going after tough charges. To the extent that that makes sense for the mafia or for violent street gangs, it makes less sense for political protesters.”

NSPM-7 is not just a memo. It is the top of a chain — a presidential directive that becomes an Attorney General implementation memo that becomes a joint task force that becomes an indictment in a Fort Worth courtroom or a suburban Chicago grand jury. Each part hands off to the next. That is the machinery. Prairieland shows what it produces when it works.

Prairieland: The Convictions

On the night of July 4, 2025, roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, south of Fort Worth. They set off fireworks, chanted, and — according to prosecutors — a few among them vandalized cars, spray-painted a guard shack, and broke a security camera. When Alvarado Police Lieutenant Thomas Gross arrived and drew his weapon, protester Benjamin Song fired an AR-15, hitting Gross in the shoulder. Gross was airlifted to a hospital and released within 24 hours.

That is the incident. What the federal government did with it is the story.

Eleven people were arrested within a day. Song was arrested weeks later after a manhunt. In October 2025, the Justice Department unsealed terrorism charges against two of the defendants, with then-Attorney General Bondi calling Antifa a “left-wing terrorist organization” — the first time DOJ had ever brought terrorism charges tied to alleged Antifa activity. Ultimately, 19 people would be charged.

Nine defendants went to trial. In March 2026, a jury convicted all of them — including four who were acquitted on the actual attempted-murder and firearms charges. Prosecutors persuaded the jury that the defendants’ use of the Signal encrypted messaging app and their choice to wear all black to the protest supported material-support-of-terrorism charges.

On June 23, 2026, judges in two Fort Worth courtrooms handed down sentences that even veteran federal prosecutors called extraordinary. Song, convicted of attempted murder, received 100 years. Maricela Rueda — a doula, mother of a 12-year-old, and first-time defendant acquitted on every violent count — received 70. Five others received 50 years each. And Daniel “Des” Sanchez Estrada, a Denton tattoo artist and green card holder who was not at Prairieland that night, received 30.

Sanchez Estrada was convicted of moving a box.

After his wife Rueda was arrested and called him from the Johnston County Jail, she asked him to “move whatever you need to move at the house.” Surveillance footage captured him later dropping off a cardboard box in Denton. Inside were political zines — including a 2013 guide to squatting titled It’s Vacant, Take It! and a 2026 pamphlet called War in the Streets: Tactical Lessons from the Global Civil War. Prosecutors admitted the literature itself was protected by the First Amendment. They argued the act of relocating it constituted corruptly concealing a document to obstruct a domestic terrorism investigation. Judge Reed O’Connor — a George W. Bush appointee — agreed, and imposed the maximum.

Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan under President Obama, told the Guardian she was stunned by the sentences: “I would have expected lengthy sentences here, more in the ballpark of 15 to 25 years, but nothing like 50 to 100 years.” She noted that the judges appear to have stacked sentences consecutively rather than concurrently — an aggressive posture even for terrorism-adjacent convictions.

The Muslim Legal Fund of America’s National Security Criminal Defense Center is now handling Rueda’s appeal. In its public statement, MLFA called the outcome an “unprecedented abuse of terrorism laws” and drew the comparison that anyone paying attention will already have made: “In over 1,500 federal cases arising from a coordinated attack on the Capitol that injured 140 officers, the government sought the terrorism label against only a handful of senior organizers — and even then, judges repeatedly refused to apply it.”

Sanchez Estrada, for his part, addressed Judge O’Connor before sentencing: “I worked really hard every day in this country, and I believe in human rights and helping others in need. I donate money and art to help animals and other people. I’m a father, a husband, and a teacher. But I’m not a terrorist.”

He got 30 years anyway. The Justice Department officially claimed the Prairieland prosecution as part of the NSPM-7 initiative days later.

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Broadview: The Collapse

If Prairieland shows what NSPM-7 produces when the machinery runs unchecked, Broadview shows what it looks like when a court finally examines what prosecutors are doing.

On September 26, 2025 — the day after NSPM-7 was signed — protesters gathered outside the Broadview ICE Detention Center in suburban Chicago, part of the near-daily demonstrations that erupted during the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz” deportation campaign. A crowd surrounded a slow-moving ICE vehicle and, according to prosecutors, banged on it, damaged its mirror, and scratched the paint. From that crowd, six protesters — most of them connected to local Democratic politics, including former congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, Oak Park village trustee Brian Straw, and 45th Ward Democratic committeeperson Michael Rabbitt — were charged in October 2025 with felony conspiracy to impede a federal agent.

The formal charges never used NSPM-7 or terrorism statutes. But the political context around them was inseparable from the memo. The Department of Homeland Security had publicly labeled the Broadview protesters “Antifa-aligned rioters” in a since-deleted statement. Abughazaleh had been personally attacked by DHS leadership before the indictment was filed. And Bondi’s implementation memos had already told federal prosecutors to prioritize anti-ICE protest conduct as domestic terrorism.

The defense argued from the beginning that this was a political prosecution — that the government had taken what would ordinarily be a misdemeanor impeding-a-federal-officer charge and inflated it into a felony conspiracy because of who the defendants were and what they believed. Prosecutors called that “fevered paranoia” in a 21-page filing. The defense pressed on. In March 2026, they asked the court to toss the conspiracy count on First Amendment grounds, arguing the government had criminalized freedom of assembly.

They petitioned the court to be allowed to pursue a selective and vindictive prosecution defense, arguing that the Trump administration was pressuring the local U.S. Attorney’s Office to make an example of them. At the time, Judge Perry, the presiding federal judge in the case, rejected the request, finding no evidence of White House influence and ruling that “being a politician is not a protected class.”

Then in May 2026, everything fell apart at once.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros dismissed all remaining charges with prejudice after Judge Perry examined the sealed grand jury transcripts. What she found stunned her. The lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg, had improperly “vouched” for the strength of the case in front of the grand jury, held private conversations with grand jurors outside official proceedings, and dismissed jurors who resisted returning an indictment. Judge Perry, a former federal prosecutor, told the courtroom: “I have read hundreds, if not thousands, of grand jury transcripts involving prosecutors who are the most junior of prosecutors to several U.S. Attorneys who appeared before the grand jury. I have never seen the types of prosecutorial behavior before a grand jury that I saw in those transcripts.”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern characterized the collapse as an admission by the Justice Department that it had weaponized a prosecution against the administration’s political opponents. Judge Perry warned that beyond dismissal, “there is also a potential here… on sanctions for prosecutorial misconduct and for potential ethical violations, including lack of candor to the court.”

By July 1, 2026, Boutros was announcing that more than 1,000 grand jury presentations were under review to determine whether similar misconduct had occurred in other cases going back nearly 20 years. Mecklenburg, who had by then left DOJ for a job with Senator Dick Durbin’s office, was fired.

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The Paper Trail

Broadview never carried a terrorism charge. It didn’t have to. Four days after NSPM-7 was signed, Attorney General Bondi issued her implementation memo — invoking NSPM-7 in its opening footnotes and specifically naming the Chicago-area ICE facility as an example of the “political violence” federal prosecutors were now expected to prosecute “to the fullest extent of the law.” Twenty-four days later, Chicago’s U.S. Attorney’s Office secured the Broadview Six indictment — after going back to the grand jury three times, past jurors who repeatedly refused to charge and one who called the case a “crock of s--t.”

That is the paper trail. Presidential memo. Attorney General implementation memo naming the facility. U.S. Attorney’s Office grinding a skeptical grand jury into an indictment. Federal judge dismissing the case as prosecutorial misconduct. 111 former federal prosecutors signing an open letter warning that “political considerations” were driving Chicago’s federal law enforcement.

Prairieland shows what NSPM-7 produces when the machine gets what it wants. Broadview shows what the machine is willing to do when it doesn’t. The difference between a 30-year sentence and a dismissed indictment is not the theory. It is the courtroom.

Part 2 picks up in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Atlanta — where the cases DOJ is losing may still be doing exactly what NSPM-7 was designed to do.

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