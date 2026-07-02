Liberty's Lens

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2d

as F'd up as miller's parents are, I do have to wonder how he would have ended up had he not encountered his first real mentor. man that dude must have been an interesting parent.

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
1d

Sometimes you read something so insane that you know is true, and you wonder is there a comment you can make for it?

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