Liberty's Lens

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
3d

Thanks, @Liberty's Lens and @Graham Baughman. You’re great to work with, and much of what you cover gets lost by the mainstream cycle.

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Kerry aka Trouble's avatar
Kerry aka Trouble
2d

I will forever fail to understand why NPSM-7 was not thrown out as being anti-First Amendment. There is no such organization as antifa. The penalties being levied for supposed acts against this are 100 time more than the convicted Jan-6th people received - and those people were caught doing actual violence.

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