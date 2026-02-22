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Liberty’s Lens is a pro-democracy, pro-rule-of-law newsletter. We’re not here to argue that trade policy is never complicated. We’re here to tell the truth about who pays, what changes, and what the next fight will cost.

The day the Supreme Court knocked out the president’s signature “Liberation Day” tariffs, Donald Trump didn’t respond with a new economic plan. He responded with a threat. In a White House press conference, he complained the Court wouldn’t let him “charge even one dollar” in tariffs under the emergency law he used — and then added: “I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country.” (Global News transcript)

That line is worth sitting with. Not because it’s a clever soundbite — it clearly isn’t — but because it tells you how this administration views tariffs: not as a narrowly tailored economic tool, but as a lever of coercion. And it also hints at why so many Americans are confused right now: if the tariffs were “making us rich,” why did the Court strike them down? If the tariffs were “paid by other countries,” why did prices still rise? And if the tariffs were illegal, does that mean you get your money back?

Let’s make this practical. Here’s what the ruling actually did, what it didn’t do, and what to expect next — in plain English.

1) What the Supreme Court ruled — and what it didn’t

The Supreme Court ruled that the president’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping global tariffs exceeded the authority Congress granted under that law. In the majority’s view, the power to “regulate” imports in an emergency is not the same thing as the power to impose broad tariffs — which function as taxes and sit at the constitutional heart of Congress’s power. (Reuters via U.S. News)

The Court’s ruling does not end all tariffs. It invalidates the big tranche that rested on IEEPA. Other tariffs imposed under other legal authorities (like Section 232 or Section 301) were not the question before the Court, and many remain in place. (NBC News live coverage)

And crucially: the Court did not hand Americans an instant “reset” button. It did not order prices to fall. It did not order refunds in the opinion. It effectively pushed the refund question into the next stage of litigation and administration. (Reuters via U.S. News | POLITICO)

Translation: The Court just removed a major legal pillar of Trump’s tariff program — but the economic effects of a year of tariffs don’t disappear overnight, and the refund fight is its own (messy) chapter.

Quick Summary: What tariffs remain The tariffs that survived the Court’s ruling did so because they rest on different legal authorities that were not challenged in this case. Chief among them are tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to restrict imports deemed a threat to national security. Those tariffs remain fully in force, including duties on steel and aluminum, automobiles and auto parts, semiconductors, copper, lumber, and other industrial goods. Because Section 232 requires formal investigations and findings by the Commerce Department, rather than an open‑ended emergency declaration, the Court’s decision did not touch them. Also still standing are Section 301 tariffs, most notably the extensive duties on Chinese imports first imposed during Trump’s first term. Those tariffs are tied to findings by the U.S. Trade Representative that certain foreign trade practices — including intellectual‑property theft and forced technology transfer — are unfair or discriminatory. Courts have consistently upheld Section 301 as a valid delegation of trade authority, and the Supreme Court’s IEEPA ruling left that framework intact. What did change is the president’s ability to impose sweeping, indefinite tariffs instantly and unilaterally under a claimed national emergency. And within hours of losing that power, Trump moved to reassert it through narrower channels. Where we stand now is not a clean rollback, but a reconfiguration. The Supreme Court shut down the most expansive theory of presidential tariff power — emergency rule by proclamation — while leaving intact a dense web of statutory tools that still permit tariffs to spread through national‑security findings, trade investigations, and time‑limited executive action. The emergency door is closed. The side doors remain open.

2) The most important economic fact: Americans paid most of the tariffs

Tariffs are collected at the border from U.S. importers. Those importers then decide how to handle the added cost: absorb it (lower profits), pass it forward (higher prices), or rework supply chains (higher friction and uncertainty). That is why “who pays” is an empirical question — one that can be measured and tested, not debated as a matter of perspective.

A February 2026 analysis from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the “bulk of the tariff incidence continues to fall on U.S. firms and consumers.” Their estimates show that in the first eight months of 2025, about 94% of the burden fell on the U.S.; by November, foreign exporters absorbed a bit more, but U.S. importers still bore about 86% — leaving the overall burden “nearly 90%” domestic. (New York Fed (Liberty Street Economics))

This directly contradicts the claim that “foreign countries pay the tariffs.” It is not an alternative perspective — it is a factual claim that fails empirical scrutiny. We don’t do “alternative facts” here at Liberty’s Lens. (New York Fed | The Budget Lab at Yale)

3) “Why didn’t inflation explode?” Timing, inventory, and expectations — not magic

One reason tariffs have been politically slippery is that their inflation impact is often uneven and delayed. Companies can buffer the initial shock by stockpiling inventory, spreading costs across product lines, renegotiating suppliers, or accepting lower margins for a time. But price hikes delayed are not price hikes denied — especially when firms expect tariffs to last.

Federal Reserve researchers looking at tariffs and consumer prices have found that tariffs can show up quickly in consumer-goods inflation under many conditions. In a May 2025 Fed note, researchers wrote that the 2018–19 tariffs were “passed through fully and quickly — within two months” to consumer goods prices, and that early 2025 tariffs were already showing partial pass-through into core goods prices. (Federal Reserve (FEDS Notes))

Business behavior matters, too. A Boston Fed analysis of surveys of small and medium-sized businesses found that firms’ expectations about how long tariffs will last are strongly tied to how much they plan to raise prices: businesses expecting tariffs to persist for a year or longer planned substantially higher pass-through than firms expecting tariffs to be short-lived. (Federal Reserve Bank of Boston)

That helps explain a key intuition many Americans have: if businesses think tariffs might be reversed — or refunded — they may delay some price hikes. But “delay” doesn’t mean “free.” It often means firms squeeze margins, shift sourcing, or raise prices later. And none of that guarantees that prices will revert if refunds occur.

So we know that 90% of the Trump tariffs was born domestically, and yet we didn’t necessarily see immediate sticker shocks. So what gives? Put simply, Americans didn’t escape the tariffs — they experienced them diffusely. Some of the cost showed up as higher prices on specific goods, some as smaller price increases spread across product lines, some as reduced discounts or slower quality improvements, and some as lower wages, fewer hours, or delayed investment inside firms. Firms may not have immediately raised their prices, they didn’t want to risk losing customers given the uncertainty inherent in TACO Don’s approach to trade policy, but their behaviors were shaped by cost increases. That is why the burden can be large in aggregate while feeling uneven or hard to trace in any single purchase. Americans paid the tariffs — just not all at once, and not always in ways that came with a receipt. (The Hill)

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4) Refunds: you probably won’t get one — and even businesses may wait years

If tariffs were illegal, shouldn’t the money come back? Eventually, many businesses may receive refunds — but refunds won’t go directly to consumers, and the process is likely to be slow, uneven, and lawyer-intensive.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that reversing the IEEPA tariffs could generate up to $175 billion in refunds. The brief also explains the mechanics: importers generally have 180 days after goods are “liquidated” to protest and request refunds from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Penn Wharton Budget Model)

Reporting from CBS notes a crucial practical point: there is no automatic refund portal for consumers, and even for businesses the process “could drag out for years” as claims are litigated and processed. (CBS News)

POLITICO likewise emphasizes that the Court’s opinion “did not order” refunds or spell out repayment mechanics — leaving lower courts, Customs processes, and a backlog of cases to sort it out. It also highlights an uncomfortable distributional truth: large importers with legal resources are positioned to recover more quickly than small firms, and customers who already paid higher prices may be left with no recourse at all. (POLITICO)

CNBC’s reporting adds additional color on why “mess” is not just a metaphor: beyond refunds, many importers have collateral tied up in customs bonds, and the unwind may be slow even after courts clarify the rules. #ItsComplicated (CNBC)

Bottom line on refunds: Most consumers should not expect a check. Any refunds will flow to importers. Whether that translates into lower prices depends on competition, inventory cycles, and whether tariffs are actually removed — or replaced. Honestly, dear readers, I wouldn’t hold your breath.

5) “Will Trump just slap the tariffs back on?” He’s already trying.

Hours after the ruling, Trump announced he would impose a new global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. NBC reported that he described it as a temporary global tariff, using a different legal hook than IEEPA. (NBC News | PBS News)

Then, the next day, CBS reported he said he would raise that global tariff to 15% (up from 10%), noting the statute allows up to 15% for 150 days and that the new tariffs were scheduled to take effect beginning Feb. 24. (CBS News)

Axios also reported that Trump was moving swiftly to raise the global tariff to the maximum allowed under the separate trade law. The speed of the increase matters: having lost the ability to impose permanent emergency tariffs, the administration moved immediately to test the outer limits of the remaining authority. At the same time, the White House directed the U.S. Trade Representative to accelerate new Section 301 investigations, explicitly signaling that additional, more targeted tariffs could follow once those investigations are completed. (Axios)

This is the part that many news summaries glide past: the Supreme Court ruling changes the legal terrain, but it does not guarantee a low-tariff world. It guarantees a higher bar for unilateral executive action under IEEPA — and it pushes the administration toward other statutes that require more process, more findings, and more vulnerability to challenge. It’s a win, but not a decisive one.

6) Was Trump right about tariffs “making us rich”?

“Just over one year ago, we were a ‘DEAD’ country. Now, we are the ‘HOTTEST’ country anywhere in the world!” “My Tariffs Have Brought America Back.” — Donald J Trump (Yahoo Finance)

Trump keeps saying it — but is there really any truth to it? What makes the claim feel persuasive to Trump’s base is that tariff revenue has flowed into the Treasury. The Budget Lab at Yale estimates that the 2025 tariffs raised roughly $194.8 billion in inflation‑adjusted customs revenue above the 2022–2024 average (as of January 2026). (The Budget Lab at Yale)

But revenue is not the same thing as national enrichment. Taxes can raise revenue while making households worse off. A Tax Foundation analysis estimated Trump’s tariffs amounted to an average tax increase per U.S. household of about $1,000 in 2025 and projected that even with IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, remaining new tariffs could still amount to hundreds of dollars per household in 2026. The same analysis also models negative effects on GDP in the long run. (Tax Foundation)

The gap between revenue and rhetoric matters. Trump has repeatedly suggested that tariff proceeds could fund everything from farmer bailouts to major military expansions and even direct rebate checks. But independent analyses show that tariff revenue falls far short of covering those promises — especially once retaliation and economic feedback effects are accounted for (FactCheck.org | Tax Foundation).

On the macro story, independent fact-checking has also pushed back on claims that tariffs are the engine of “unprecedented” growth. FactCheck.org notes economists’ view that the economy likely grew despite tariffs, not because of them, and that tariffs are generally understood as a tax that raises domestic costs — a modest drag, not a growth miracle. That slower growth means less income, less investment, and ultimately less tax revenue than the economy would have generated without the tariffs. In that sense, tariffs did not “make us rich”; they reshuffled revenue while shrinking the underlying pie. (FactCheck.org)

7) What this means for you (the practical checklist)

If you’re a consumer

Don’t expect a refund. Refund claims are for importers; consumer relief, if any, would be indirect and slow. (CBS News)

Don’t assume prices fall just because tariffs were struck. Prices are sticky; they fall when competition forces them down, not when a court issues an opinion. (This is why the refund question matters less for your wallet than whether tariffs are truly rolled back or replaced.)

Watch goods categories, not the headline inflation number. Tariffs hit goods most directly. The Budget Lab’s tracking shows goods inflation deviating from trend in ways consistent with tariff pressure. (The Budget Lab at Yale)

If you run a business (especially if you import)

Refunds are possible, but paperwork wins. The process runs through Customs and litigation, and deadlines can be tied to liquidation and protest windows. (Penn Wharton Budget Model)

Expect uncertainty to persist. The legal fight over refunds, plus the administration’s attempt to replace tariffs under other authorities, means more volatility — and volatility is itself a cost. (CNBC)

Price decisions may hinge on duration. Research shows firms expecting tariffs to last longer plan to pass through more of the cost. If tariffs keep changing, you may be forced into repeated repricing — and customers notice. (Boston Fed)

If you’re trying to interpret the politics

The Court just reaffirmed that tariff power is not a blank check under emergency law — a separation-of-powers check that matters regardless of your views on trade. (Reuters via U.S. News)

Trump’s “destroy the country” remark is not an economic argument. It’s a power argument — and it signals that the next phase will be about leverage as much as policy. (Global News transcript)

Closing

The Supreme Court put a constitutional fence around one of the most aggressive exercises of executive tariff power in modern history. But the fence doesn’t rebuild supply chains. It doesn’t undo a year of uncertainty. And it doesn’t guarantee that tariffs disappear — only that this particular shortcut won’t stand.

So when you hear the talking points over the next week — “we got rich,” “foreigners paid,” “no inflation,” “refunds for everyone” — remember the reality: the best available evidence says Americans bore most of the burden, refunds (if they come) will go to importers, and the administration is already trying to replace the tariff regime under other authorities.

And when a president tells you he can “destroy” trade as a matter of power, believe him — not because that’s how the Constitution is supposed to work, but because it’s how he’s telling you he wants it to work.

For readers who want the receipts

Note: This post discusses potential legal outcomes and economic mechanisms. It is not legal advice.

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— Liberty’s Lens This article is provided for public interest reporting and analysis. All external links open in a new tab and point to their original publishers.

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