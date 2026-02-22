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Karen Alexander's avatar
Karen Alexander
Feb 22

It's time. TIME to file those IMPEACHMENT orders from congress. OR THE 25th amendment. I like impeachment because his administration can go with him...! THEY ALL NEED TO GO! Tariffs are not good for anyone, but perhaps The Trump Organization who makes out on every "deal" Trump does!

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Shirley Olinik's avatar
Shirley Olinik
Feb 22

So the Infantile Chicken Taco can destroy the country? Okay Congress, that is an absolute threat to us as a nation made by our sitting president. If that isn’t Treasonous, I don’t know what is!!!Get off your behinds and Impeach and throw him Ft Leavenworth!!And take all of this administration with him. !!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

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