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Shirley Olinik's avatar
Shirley Olinik
5h

It’s simply another example of “Don’t do as I do: Do as I say to do.”

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David Hocken's avatar
David Hocken
5hEdited

Stochastic is a great word!

Especially when discussing "the world's largest clown and America's greatest enigma", Mr Trump.

Randomness is the lack of pattern; stochasticity is the presence of a random variable within a structured process.

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