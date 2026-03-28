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Deb's avatar
Deb
3d

I remember being in line for gas on the number on my license plate. If it was odd numbers you got to get gas. Then even numbers and you we’re only allowed a certain amount.. young people should vote …if not they will be forced to live through this horrible situation Trump has started. No more freedom!?!?

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EnchantéDeMort's avatar
EnchantéDeMort
3d

This war has already done enough damage that it will, in some way, impact almost everything, for almost everyone, pretty much everywhere. And there is no end in sight. Welcome to the Universal Existential Crisis. Tipping point? Check.

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