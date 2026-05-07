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Tim's avatar
Tim
4h

💯...The worst Democrat is orders of magnitude better than the best Republican, sincerely a Libertarian!...If you don't want a Prime Minister or worse yet an actual fucking King, then don't fuck around over the next 2 1/2 years!!...Say your peace during the primaries but after that, swallow your self-righteousness and vote blue!!

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Robert Karma's avatar
Robert Karma
4h

I've seen this behavior from the Democrats since the time of Reagan. We form a circular firing squad and shoot each other while the Republicans unite to undermine and destroy our Democracy. If the Trump regime and the Quisling GOP can't unite us, I'm not sure what can. The Republic is burning down around us, and we need to put out the fire or perish.

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