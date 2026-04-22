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SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
8h

Let's hope during the next 10 days of a temporary extension, the 20 House Republicans that somehow reached around and found their spines, continue to oppose this measure until it is revised, and finally protects all persons living in the United States, as per our Fourth Amendment rights.

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ZeusOnDaLoose's avatar
ZeusOnDaLoose
8h

MAGA; “oh yeah! Tread on me harder Daddy!“

Morons

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