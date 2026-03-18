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Philip Gimson's avatar
Philip Gimson
Mar 18

Excellent piece and I love the headline! Also, I am totally on board with your comment below that detention, particularly Stephen Miller style, is inhumane. I think the growing monster of the issue that could literally create a civil war in the United States is if DHS succeeds in going thru with its plans to open up the two dozen or so immigrant detention camps (I've heard the number planned by the administration is the same as the number of Nazi concentration camps). There is no way the American public will stand for this! And I think this is an issue we should continue to put out there.

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Fookin Chookay's avatar
Fookin Chookay
Mar 18

He keeps saying the "Eisenhower Model" but forgets (or doesn't know) that Eisenhower helped draft the 1951 Refugee Convention Act with Truman. Any country who signed it is biund by it. Every person on this planet has a right to live in a safe country. Those who signed must give asylum seekers 1 eligibility hearing. We set the requirements. Hearings are currently at a 6 year waitlist. That's unacceptable to wait that long. Asylum seekers do not have to be at a port if entry, but they must surrender immediately and apply if they arent. They get an ITIN and they have to work and have a place to live while following strict rules. Trump is currently detaining them until their hearings.

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