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Ann M Huhn's avatar
Ann M Huhn
1d

What I am reading says very simply that Trumps choice to start his war and then back out when it began backfiring on his political standing has now altered the balance of power in the world. Iran now has standing that wasn’t there before this war.

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Elizabeth Andes-Bell's avatar
Elizabeth Andes-Bell
1d

You had me at the title!

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