Liberty's Lens

Liberty's Lens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HVR - James's avatar
HVR - James
20h

And somehow, these same people in power who promised to lower prices did the opposite.

Reply
Share
Wallis Weir's avatar
Wallis Weir
19h

It’s the whole world! Not just the almighty USA that is affected by these dreadful oligarchs in power! Vote them out please America!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Liberty's Lens and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty's Lens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture