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Chet & Deb Stasiukiewicz's avatar
Chet & Deb Stasiukiewicz
2d

The 25th ammendment is not going to work. We absolutely need Aritical 2 Section 4.

Remove the whole administration.

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Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
2dEdited

Getting Democrats to win in the mid terms won’t really solve much. That’s because, Trump isn’t really the problem. Neither is Vance or anyone else in this administration.

There are still vast numbers of people who support much of what the administration is doing. People Who support Project 2025. Millions of them.

And even they are not the whole problem. That’s because even if you succeed to make a clean sweep of this administration, those average people are still out there. And most of them are not bad people, but many of them don’t support the Democrats and I say, for good reason.

Look, this left versus right thing is a false political spectrum. The real spectrum is rural versus urban and even that masks the ultimate divide, the ultra wealthy versus the rest of us.

So electing Democrats does little to truly bridge the rural / urban gap. And it does almost nothing about the wealth gap. That’s because the country is so vast and so complex that you need big money just to run an election anymore. And where is that money going to come from? You know, from the very rich.

We must make a radical leap away from conventional politics and forge alliances among us - urban and rural together, middle class and poor together.

And the best way to do *that* is in very small groups where people can get to know each other face to face. To find common ground instead of fight over differences.

As we do that, we figure out how to empower ourselves. We set up support networks that don’t depend on big government. In so doing, we inevitably highlight ourselves as individuals instead of statistics representing vast numbers of faceless hoards described by oversimplified terms, based on race, gender, ethnicity, or economic status.

This is the only way to get out from under the culture of uniformity and better understand our diversity. You can’t spread love through statistical analysis. You spread it through individual understanding.

Eventually aways down the road, we don’t need Washington DC anymore.

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