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The Push for Impeachment is Gaining Steam

This is an idea I hear constantly now — from all of you in the comments section and the chat, from elected officials, from people who are understandably desperate for some sense of normalcy to return. It sounds like a simple solution: remove Donald Trump from office, either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

If things continue to escalate — and there is no reason to believe they won’t — we need to think seriously about what removal would actually entail. And even more importantly: what it might look like, even if it succeeded.

The calls themselves are becoming impossible to ignore. More than 85 House Democrats have now publicly called for Donald Trump to be impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment, and that number continues to climb (NBC News | Yahoo News). That momentum didn’t slow after the Iran ceasefire was announced, broken, re‑announced — whatever that episode was supposed to be. If anything, it accelerated.

Nothing about what is happening with Donald Trump is normal. This is not business as usual. What we are witnessing is a sustained, serious impeachment push — a deserved one — of a kind we simply haven’t seen before.

That push escalated further with the formal filing of articles of impeachment by Representative John Larson of Connecticut. And notably, these articles go far beyond the Iran war itself. They outline a sweeping pattern of misconduct: threatening members of Congress, attacking the independence of the judiciary, abusing presidential power, and violating the First Amendment. This is not some generic Democratic messaging bill. It is a comprehensive assertion of Trump’s clear unfitness for office.

Nor is this movement limited to a single target or faction. Representative Yasemin Ansari of Arizona has separately announced plans to file articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez has stated plainly that whether through his cabinet or through Congress, the president must be removed. Ro Khanna has explicitly called for invoking the 25th Amendment. Nancy Pelosi has endorsed removal.

Far from being confined to the progressive wing, this is spreading — and what makes this moment truly unprecedented is that it is not confined to Democrats.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly broken with Trump and called for the 25th Amendment. Alex Jones, on air, openly asked how to invoke it. Candace Owens has argued it must be used because, in her words, Trump is a genocidal lunatic. His former lawyer Ty Cobb has discussed it publicly. So has Scaramucci. (CNN | Newsweek)

This is no longer confined to traditional partisan lines. People who have spent years defending this administration’s actions are starting to recognize the patterns that we, and others here to be fair, have been reporting for some time.

But this is where reality has to intrude.

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President J.D. Vance to effectively stage a cabinet‑level coup. Members of Trump’s cabinet, selected for their loyalty and not their qualifications, are unlikely to risk positions of power they could never attain by merit to take a principled stand for the country. And if Trump disputed a cabinet declaration, which he absolutely would, sustaining his removal would require a two‑thirds vote in both chambers of Congress.

In a bid to overcome this hurdle, Representative Jamie Raskin, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation to establish an independent commission that would be tasked with evaluating the president’s mental state. The proposal is widely regarded as a long shot.

With this cabinet and this Senate — even if Democrats were to win both chambers in November — the numbers simply are not there. Yet.

Impeachment functions the same way. The House could pass articles, but conviction would still require two‑thirds of the Senate. That is not happening with a Republican majority. Even with a slim Democratic one, it would be a stretch in this political environment.

And then there’s the part nobody seems to be talking about: what happens if, by some miracle, this actually succeeds?

Do we really want the same Project 2025 agenda — but delivered by J.D. Vance?

He is younger. He is more polished. He is better educated, more disciplined, more capable of translating the ideology into language that plays in the Midwest. And he would walk into 2028 as an incumbent. Vance has been one of the most explicit intellectual advocates for America’s illiberal turn — which is precisely why the question of succession matters. Trump remains uniquely dangerous, but removing him would not dismantle the project he represents.

That is precisely why this moment cannot be reduced to political chess moves or electoral strategy. The question is not who gains advantage, or who inherits power next. The question is whether there are lines that still exist — and who is willing to fight to hold them.

Whether or not removal by impeachment or the 25th Amendment is achievable, this moment must be documented clearly and without equivocation. When this chapter of American history is written, there must be a bipartisan record stating plainly that the President of the United States was unfit for office — that this behavior was identified, challenged, and refused normalization.

November is Still Key

Even the Democrats who didn’t want to talk about impeachment at the start of this term — and many of them were focused, rightly, on kitchen‑table issues — are now being forced to respond. The situation has escalated to the point where silence is no longer a viable option. Even so, our Constitution sets a very high bar for impeachment — largely because the framers never foresaw disciplined political parties uniting actors across all three branches of government. They assumed those branches would exist in tension with one another, competing to protect the system as a whole.

But there is a real alternative here.

An optimistic one.

If the question is how to actually control Donald Trump, the answer is simple: November 2026.

Imagine what happens if Democrats reclaim Congress. Trump’s agenda would be dead on arrival. There would be hearings. The most extreme elements of Project 2025 could be defunded outright. Accountability would no longer be performative — or absent entirely.

Donald Trump would still be president, but functionally neutered. A powerless figurehead, raging on Truth Social like a demented grandfather yelling at a television no one is watching.

Trump knows this too. That’s why he’s burning so much political capital on so‑called “election security” through the SAVE Act.

He sees the numbers. He sees the writing on the wall. He’s watching the special elections. He’s losing — badly. And that’s why he’s trying to rig the game.

Even with every lever pulled, November is still winnable.

But only if people make it happen.

And Republicans, whether they realize it or not, are making this easier by the day.

If you’re a Republican member of Congress right now, you are trapped in what may be the worst political position in modern American history.

Your voters are turning on your president. Your president is picking public fights with popular figures — the Pope of all people — while simultaneously driving up costs for working class Americans. And you’re expected to sit there, smile, and hope the little “R” next to your name is still enough to save you.

It’s not.

We’re already seeing reports that internal Republican disputes are freezing Congress in place. No one can agree on anything because no one knows which direction the political wind is blowing.

Do you back Trump on war? If you do, you alienate the anti‑war voters who were promised “no new wars.” Remember: this was supposed to be the peace president — complete with a FIFA prize to prove it.

Do you break with him instead? Fine. He’ll find a loyalist to primary you and bury you under megadonor money from people like Elon Musk.

So maybe you stay quiet. Except that doesn’t work either. Trump himself now demands public displays of fealty.

Meanwhile, the MAGA influencer ecosystem is openly turning on itself. There are credible reports of prominent figures fantasizing about using government power against other MAGA figures who’ve broken with Trump.

Congressional Republicans have abandoned all attempts at legislating and abdicated responsibility to Trump. They can’t, or won’t, pass any new laws.

Think about how extraordinary this moment is. Republicans control large swaths of the federal government — the House, the Senate, the presidency, and functionally the Supreme Court — and still can’t move legislation. They can barely get into the same room without fighting.

They can’t hold press conferences because every reporter asks the same question:

Do you agree with the latest insane thing Donald Trump just said?

So they fall back on the Mike Johnson routine:

“I haven’t heard anything about that.”

Really? You didn’t hear your closest political ally threaten to wipe out entire civilizations on Truth Social? You didn’t see the fight he picked with the Pope?

Meanwhile, Republican fundraising has narrowed to a small circle of panicked megadonors desperate to protect their billions. Everyone else is broke. Everyone else is scared — of economic instability, war, and sheer uncertainty. Red America is paralyzed.

And every Republican strategist in Washington should be terrified. The midterms are coming fast.

We’ve seen the special elections already. Even districts surrounding Mar‑a‑Lago are flipping blue. MAGA endorsements no longer mean much outside of primaries. The brand is collapsing.

If this is what the Republican Party looks like in April, what is it going to look like in November — when they’re tearing each other apart on debate stages?

And Trump himself predicted this moment. He said it outright: if Republicans lose the House, he’ll be impeached again. At this rate, it could happen even sooner.

Which means every House Republican now knows their political survival is tied directly to defending a president who has alienated the very voters who put him in office — because he is profoundly unwell.

But remember this: even with all the chaos, Trump is still the symptom.

And increasingly, the disease wants nothing to do with him.

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What now?

For many, seeing their concerns about Trump finally echoed in the media and by lawmakers is vindicating. But we have to resist the temptation to stop there — to confuse recognition with resolution.

Impeachment matters. The record matters. Drawing a line in the sand matters. But a successful removal is unlikely, and pretending otherwise risks paralysis at precisely the moment action matters most.

What is within reach is November.

Voting. Organizing. Donating. Phone‑banking. Door‑knocking. Getting candidates over the line in districts that suddenly look competitive again. We have to make sure apathy or arrogance doesn’t hand authoritarians the victory they’ve so far failed to take by force.

This isn’t about waiting for institutions to save us. It’s about using the levers that still work — while we still have them.

Trump is afraid of elections for a reason. They work. And when they do, they don’t just restrain him — they collapse the ecosystem that protects him.

So if you feel the urgency of this moment, don’t just hope impeachment succeeds.

Make November impossible for them to survive.

Because action is the antidote to despair. And this is the moment to take it.

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