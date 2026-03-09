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Richard Van Atta's avatar
Richard Van Atta
Mar 10

The picture shows the infamous Gang of Four who will go down as the cowards who simultaneously sought to destroy America’s democracy while wreaking death and destruction abroad. What it doesn’t show is the financiers and beneficiaries of this aggrandizement. I have strong feelings that these four are anything but the real brains behind these atrocities. None of these supposed “leaders” have any perspective, knowledge, or expertise in either actual governance or foreign policy or national security or military operations. Who is behind all of this malfeasance? Who are the strategists? Who has the expertise and knowledge to address the international repercussions of the rush to war, the wanton removal of regimes, the massive economic impacts first of tariffs then of disruption of petroleum supplies worldwide? Is the Heritage Foundation providing this? Perhaps through their plants in the White House—Vought and Miller? Perhaps there is a yawning void as these four true amateurs vomit out incoherent and nonsensical policies and actions. The zigs and zags of these policies and actions based on bluster and bombast, violence and vituperation are signs of the confusion and lack of direction of this Maladministration.

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Kimberly Stone's avatar
Kimberly Stone
Mar 11

I appreciate this article.

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