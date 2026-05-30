Two options now confront the Trump administration: accept a deal likely inferior to the Obama-era JCPOA, or escalate into a ground conflict—directly contradicting everything MAGA claims to stand for. The leverage, at this moment, largely sits with Tehran, which has little incentive to offer Trump a face-saving off-ramp.

It’s increasingly clear that Trump’s “plan”—to the extent it can be called one—rested on a flawed premise: that the Iranian regime was already on the brink of collapse, and that a single decisive push would topple it. Reports have made clear that Netanyahu was present in high-level White House Situation Room discussions as this strategy took shape, emphasizing the supposed opportunity—how favorable the timing was, how limited the risks, and how unlikely Iran would be to follow through on its long-standing threat to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz in response to an attempted regime change.

The theory appears to have been straightforward: a decapitation strike against senior leadership, followed by sustained bombing to destabilize the regime, would trigger rapid collapse. Quick, decisive, contained.

If that sounds overly optimistic, it’s because it is. It reflects the perspective of a strategic partner with far less to lose if things went wrong.

Israel’s strategic calculus is not America’s. It is narrowly focused on neutralizing a primary regional adversary, not on safeguarding global shipping lanes, stabilizing energy markets, or insulating the U.S. economy from the downstream effects of a wider conflict. Those costs—oil shocks, potential recession, geopolitical spillover—would fall far more heavily on Washington than on Jerusalem.

And as has now become evident, the premise itself was flawed. Middle East power dynamics are complex, resilient, and deeply resistant to the kind of rapid, externally driven regime change this strategy assumed possible.

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The reality on the ground

Once the dust from those initial strikes settled, a few realities came into focus. Iran retains roughly 70 percent of its mobile launchers and a comparable share of its prewar missile stockpile, according to intelligence assessments. The IRGC’s influence is consolidating, not collapsing. And perhaps most consequentially, Iran’s demonstrated ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is forcing countries dependent on that route to engage with Tehran—elevating, rather than diminishing, its regional standing.

Under these conditions, there is no credible case that regime change has occurred—or is imminently likely to occur.

Meanwhile, global economic conditions are deteriorating. Fuel shortages are already emerging in some regions, and energy shocks are driving inflation higher across major economies. Iran is feeling that pressure as well—acutely, given ongoing U.S.-led economic constraints—but authoritarian systems are structurally better equipped to absorb this kind of stress than democratic ones. They can suppress dissent, redirect scarcity, and endure public hardship in ways elected governments cannot.

That distinction is beginning to show. Trump’s political standing, already weakening, is now eroding further as prices rise and the downstream effects of the conflict hit closer to home.

And just as the administration appeared unprepared for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its economic consequences, so too were the American people. The difference is that they will have an opportunity to respond. Voters can translate economic pain into political consequences, potentially empowering an opposition willing to constrain or complicate the war effort.

In Iran, the situation is fundamentally different. Many may blame Khamenei—father or son—for the country’s worsening conditions, but there is no meaningful mechanism for translating that frustration into political change.

That asymmetry matters. It speaks directly to where the leverage now resides—and why any negotiation will reflect it.

Editor’s Note: The material described below is the same set of claims that prompted the Trump administration to publicly attack Tim Miller of The Bulwark for reporting on it. That response is notable—not because the information is obscure or uniquely sourced, but because it is already circulating openly, including via Iranian state media, and because The Bulwark, like Liberty’s Lens, is funded by readers—not any foreign government. We are reporting on these claims for the same reason: they are newsworthy and directly relevant to understanding the direction of the conflict. Attempts to single out and intimidate journalists for engaging with publicly available information are a transparent effort to chill scrutiny. We will not be deterred. A free press requires the ability to examine, contextualize, and question information wherever it originates—especially during moments of war and negotiation. Efforts to suppress that scrutiny only reinforce its necessity. Support independent media! Get 20% off forever If you find our work valuable, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You can take 20% off with this coupon — and support independent media for about the price of a coffee per month.

The direction things are moving

There are many who think that Trump’s endgame in his war of choice in the Persian Gulf is surrender—but surrender that he can sell to a friendly media ecosystem as success.

Iranian state media is presenting what it describes as the framework of a memorandum of understanding now being reported as a “peace deal” in the media:

U.S. military forces withdraw from the vicinity of Iran

The U.S. Navy lifts its blockade

Iran commits to restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within one month

Military vessels are excluded from the agreement

Iran and Oman assume responsibility for managing and routing ship traffic through the Strait

If the deal is reached within 60 days, it is formalized through a binding UN Security Council resolution

That’s what’s coming out of Iran. And it’s fair to treat it cautiously—Tehran is no more trustworthy a narrator than Trump is. But given the situation on the ground, they are far better positioned to see their preferred terms reflected in any eventual agreement.

Absent a change in Trump’s posture—specifically, a willingness to invade—it is increasingly difficult to argue that the United States retains a path to anything resembling a win.

The inflection point came in mid-March, after Israeli strikes hit Iran’s South Pars gas field and Iran responded by expanding its attacks. Its retaliation struck energy infrastructure tied to Qatar’s LNG complex, making clear that the war could not be contained—and that the broader global energy system itself was now in play.

That reality has set the boundaries of the conflict ever since. Trump has done little to change them. The fear of what Iran can do to regional energy infrastructure—and the global economic consequences that follow—has effectively constrained U.S. action. There has been no willingness to accept further escalation risk, and no movement toward the level of sustained force that would be required to actually secure the region.

Without that escalation—boots on the ground—there is no mechanism to force Iranian concessions.

And so none have come.

The administration continues to insist that progress is being made—that concessions are happening, that a deal is taking shape, that something will be done with Iran’s uranium program. But those claims are not being echoed by Tehran.

In fact, Iranian media and officials have claimed that U.S. representatives privately advised Tehran to ignore President Donald Trump’s public social media posts and rhetoric. Far from acknowledging the White House’s claims, they’re signaling that no one else should take them seriously either.

And because Iran is operating from a position of leverage, it is their version of the deal—not Washington’s—that is most likely to emerge from negotiations.

What that appears to entail is straightforward: the unfreezing of billions in Iranian assets in exchange for reopening the Strait. But even that “concession” carries structural implications. A deal that shifts management—or even partial control—of traffic through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints toward Iran represents a meaningful change in regional power dynamics.

One that is not in the United States’ interest.

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The pressure to escalate

You cannot bomb your way into solving these kinds of problems.

That’s not a new lesson. The United States learned it in Iraq. Airpower alone wasn’t enough to achieve regime change—so troops went in. That was the logic then, and it hasn’t changed.

Which means this wasn’t a mystery.

The people pushing for this war—particularly the Iran hawks around Trump—understood that airstrikes alone wouldn’t be decisive. The assumption, more likely, was that once Trump was committed, he could be pushed further. That escalation would follow naturally—driven by pride, momentum, or the refusal to accept anything that looked like defeat.

But that hasn’t happened.

Instead of escalating, Trump appears far more likely to turn politically against those same hawks. To shift blame—toward critics, toward advisors, toward anyone willing to point out the obvious: that the conduct of this conflict has strengthened Iran’s position rather than weakened it.

And the consequences of that reality are already playing out.

Iran has demonstrated that it can deny access through the Strait of Hormuz to countries that align with the U.S. sanctions regime—and that others will respond rationally. They will make whatever arrangements are necessary with Tehran to secure access to one of the most critical energy corridors in the world.

For the Gulf States, that realization has to be sobering. They aligned themselves with the United States and Israel, only to find themselves exposed to Iranian retaliation—and now facing the prospect of a more powerful Iran, with greater influence over the very waterways their economies depend on.

Countries like Japan and South Korea face an even more acute dilemma. Their economies are deeply dependent on energy flows from the Persian Gulf. Their political stability depends on it as well.

They have two options: secure access by force, which is not realistic—or secure it through negotiation.

They will choose negotiation.

And they won’t be alone.

As more countries begin cutting their own arrangements to ensure energy flows, the U.S. sanctions regime becomes progressively harder to sustain. At a certain point, the incentive structure flips. If access to the Strait depends on cooperation with Iran, then adherence to U.S. sanctions becomes not just costly—but irrational.

And that shift has broader implications.

For Israel, in particular, the outcome is deeply misaligned with its objectives. A war intended to weaken a regional rival risks producing the opposite result: a more entrenched, more influential Iran, with increased leverage over global energy flows.

Which is why Israel has every incentive to disrupt any emerging settlement.

They cannot secure their preferred outcome through negotiations alone. That requires a continuation—and escalation—of the conflict. Ideally, one that draws the United States further in, toward the kind of sustained military engagement required to decisively degrade Iran’s capabilities.

In other words: finishing the job.

But that would mean exactly the kind of extended ground conflict that Trump has shown no willingness to pursue.

So the question becomes whether external pressure—particularly from Israel—can overcome that reluctance. Whether the administration can be pushed into deeper escalation despite the risks, the costs, and the political contradictions it would entail.

It seems unlikely.

But then again, it seemed unlikely at the outset that Trump would be pulled into this conflict at all—given how clearly flawed the underlying assumptions were from the start.

And yet, here we are.

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