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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3dEdited

I think Trump sold us out. And Don Jr is at the tip of the spear. Don along with Jared Kushner. And even quite Eric has jumped on board. They all know he is sick. Probably a combination of vascular dementia and another type of dementia.

The hell with term limits! We need age limits.

How many eighty year olds would you put in charge of your family business? Think about it… how many eighty years olds can manage a household and a family business and get all the bills paid on time?

Putting granddads in charge of our country has been a disaster. And just like with Biden, Wilson, and FDR we won’t know for sure till after the party is over.

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Diane Bagues's avatar
Diane Bagues
3d

In my non-medical perspective, Trump has been deteriorating mentally since at least a couple of years before the last election, and now looking worse physically by the day.

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