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Trump seems to thrive in chaos, moving from scandal to travesty to disaster with almost gleeful abandon. Here at Liberty’s Lens, we frequently hear our readers remark that the dumpster fire of the day is just the latest distraction in a long line.

This is to distract from that, which is to distract from this, which is to distract from that. Iran, Venezuela, affordability, Epstein — depending on who you ask, everything is always a screen for something else. In Trump 2.0, this administration has really embraced and perfected the art of “flooding the zone.”

With the recent buzz around the registration of Aliens.Gov, and renewed discussions on transparency around UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) generally, we thought we’d bring back guest contributor Eli Goldstein from No One Asked But..... to shed some light on recent events.

No One Asked, But...The Galactic Welfare Check

A quick note from Eli Goldstein

As JFK famously said, we do things in life, “not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.”

Today’s conversation is no different. If a mission like that speaks to you, I strongly suggest subscribing. I offer free and paid subscriptions, and while they offer the same content, the paid subscriptions allow this community to flourish. If you join for free, welcome. If you join for a monthly plan ($8 a month) or a yearly plan ($80 a year), also welcome.

The Smoke Screen of Disclosure

Right now, the conversation around “Aliens” is being handled completely wrong.

Yes, the aliens conversation is being had by people of serious stature, no longer the tin-foil hat folks. Major generals, major politicians, including Obama, have suggested that aliens are real.

But the real issue isn’t whether “they” are real. It’s why the American government, the most secretive institution in human history, is suddenly inviting us to look at the sky and the galaxy.

As of the last few weeks, the White House has registered aliens.gov.

You have Vice President Vance suggesting the UAP’s (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) aren’t aliens, but rather demons.

At the same time, the TSA is entering another week without pay due to the DHS shutdown, as House Republicans are blocking a unanimously passed bill to reopen DHS, besides ICE, so they can continue to fund an unchecked ICE regime. We are building a digital welcome mat for the galaxy, while we can’t even fund the people who check our bags. That should tell you everything you need to know about where our priorities are.

The World is on Fire. Literally.

While the people obsess over “UAP transparency,” the actual world is screaming for attention.

The U.S. Government is currently bogged down in “Operation Absolute Resolve” in Venezuela. The Pentagon took the oil, but now American soldiers are babysitting a deputy leader, Delcy Rodriguez, in a deal that feels more like a hostage situation than a victory. We replaced one dictator in Maduro, with another.

In the Middle East, the Administration is in a hot war with Iran—Operation Epic Fury. This is the Great Contradiction: the science is aligned on the importance of moving toward a green future, yet we are exhausting our national soul and our tax dollars to secure 20th-century fossil fuels with 21st-century weapons.

The American People are the ones caught in the middle. The economy is in distress, inflation is a permanent guest, and the “Global Superpower” can’t afford its own groceries because its leaders are too busy playing Risk with the rest of the planet.

The Digital Insane Asylum

But the rot isn’t just in our foreign policy. It’s in us.

We have become a population that is chronically online and morally untethered.

The algorithms have warped our brains at 3x speed. We live in a “Digital Insane Asylum” where reality is whatever your feed tells you it is. Look at the discourse.

We’ve lost our collective “ick” factor. We see people on the far right actually defending pedophiles or sanitizing heinous acts under the guise of “nuance” or political tribalism. We see people on the far left defending radical streamers and those who espouse hate.

We’ve traded moral clarity for algorithmic engagement. When we defend the indefensible just to ‘own’ the other side, we aren’t winning a debate, we’re proving the ‘Supervisors’ right.

Who are the Supervisors? Think of them as the cosmic shift managers. If a non-human intelligence is watching us, they aren’t seeing a global leader; they are seeing a factory floor about to burn down. They are the observers of a “failed species” experiment.

We are a society that has lost its ability to agree on basic right and wrong because we live entirely behind screens and in our political silos. We are too angry to unite, but too distracted to revolt.

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Why “They” Are Here Now

This is the “niche” turn no one wants to talk about.

If a non-human intelligence is watching, they aren’t seeing a global leader.

They are seeing a failed species.

In political science, we study “failed states.” On a cosmic scale, the U.S. is the manager of a failed experiment.

Why do UAPs cluster around our nuclear sites and drone corridors like Langley and Barksdale?

Because we are a toddler with a loaded gun. They aren’t here for us to save them, or for them to save us. They are here to witness a transition, or a collapse.

The ‘Aliens’ aren’t a mystery; they are the auditors of our decline, documenting how a global superpower chose to prioritize digital silos over physical survival.

The Final Distraction

At its core, the sudden “honesty” about UAPs is about power and timing. Why is the government suddenly launching aliens.gov now? It’s the ultimate “Look over there!” tactic. While we are busy squinting at grainy footage of silver orbs, the same establishment that sold us the “cakewalk” of the Iraq War is making life-altering decisions about our digital future behind closed doors.

Right now, the MAGA framework for AI regulation is defined by one phrase: “Minimally Burdensome.” That is political code for a total corporate giveaway. While you are distracted by the “Cosmic Table,” the “Kitchen Table” is being hollowed out. They are allowing AI to replace middle-class jobs and automate warfare without any “burdensome” safety checks.

The distraction works like this: * The Hype: They give us just enough “Disclosure” to keep us scrolling and speculating.

The Reality: They keep the most advanced technology—the stuff that could actually solve our energy crisis or medical woes—classified for military use.

The Result: We get the TikTok rumors; they get the trillion-dollar AI infrastructure and autonomous weapons.

“Disclosure” isn’t a gift to the public; it’s a smoke screen. It keeps us looking at the sky so we don’t notice how fast the ground is shifting beneath our feet.

Radical Honesty: The Only Way Forward

Democrats need to stop being cautious. We need to say clearly:

The world is in chaos because the US has prioritized corporate profit over human stability.

Climate change is a physical reality that no “alien technology” is going to magically fix for us.

And yes, the government is likely hiding something in the sky, but they’re doing it to make sure you don’t look at what’s happening on the ground.

The Great Probing: Why Look at Us?

When people talk about “UAP research” or “alien abductions,” they always ask: What do they want to learn?

The traditional answer is biological or technological.

But look at the world we’ve built.

Look at the Venezuela raids, the Iran brinkmanship, and the way our leaders treat the economy like a game of Jenga.

Maybe they aren’t probing our DNA.

Maybe they’re probing our instability.

If you were an advanced intelligence, wouldn’t you want to study the exact moment a global hegemon begins to fracture?

Wouldn’t you want to see how a “chronically online” civilization manages to scream at itself while its own climate collapses?

They aren’t here to learn our science. They are here to learn how a species with so much potential became so addicted to its own chaos. We are the ultimate case study in managed decline. But there is a reason they haven’t walked away yet.

The Silver Lining: We Are the Variable

It is easy to look at the registration of aliens.gov and the $265 million being spent to lobby in favor of AI and feel like the game is over.

It’s easy to be negative when the “Kitchen Table” issues feel like they’re being ignored by a leadership class obsessed with “Absolute Resolve” and “Operation Epic Fury” in foreign nations.

But here is the truth they don’t want you to realize: The chaos proves we aren’t cogs in a machine.

If we were truly “beaten,” we would be silent. Instead, we are loud. We are fighting. Major protests happened yesterday across the country. Voters are showing up to say Hell No to the chaos, and not only are they rejecting MAGA/Trump, but they are also choosing candidates that are a huge middle finger to the establishment.

There are thousands of us here in these Substack communities alone who refuse to accept the “inevitable.”

The reason “The Others” might be watching so closely is that humanity is the ultimate unpredictable variable. Every time they count us out, after the first tech bubble, after NAFTA, after every “war of choice”, the working class finds a new way to endure.

Our “chaos” is actually a form of raw, unrefined energy. The goal of this column isn’t to tell you the world is ending. It’s to tell you that the eyes of the universe (and the eyes of the Pentagon) are on us because what we do next actually matters.

What We Can Do Right Now

None of this is inevitable. Just like AI regulation, we can demand Disclosure Transparency. We can demand that our leaders focus on the “Kitchen Table” instead of the “Cosmic Table.” We can:

Demand a “Human-First” Foreign Policy: Stop the wars in Venezuela and Iran that only serve to spike oil prices and distract from domestic decay.

Enforce Digital Guardrails: Protect our kids and our sanity from the “Digital Insane Asylum” algorithms that thrive on our tribalism and on extremism.

Focus on the 100%: Stop the 51/49 political bickering and realize that if there is a non-human intelligence out there, they see us as one single, struggling family.

Final Thought

We aren’t just a “probed” species or a “failed state.” We are a civilization at a crossroads. And as long as we are still here, still talking, and still demanding “Radical Honesty,” we have the power to change the ending of this story. The visitors are watching. Let’s give them something worth seeing.

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