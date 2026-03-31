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Kay Vallejo's avatar
Kay Vallejo
6d

One thing most people think to listen to is : Mary Trumps, Substack! His niece is a Clinical

Psychologist and has given so

much information about her Uncle!

DJT,was a special education student! If he is distracted by a question, it's because he has no answer, he didn't uderstand the word or word!

When he blames people for something, it was something he,

himself has done!

When blaming Obama or Biden for a flub, he was the one that made te mistake!

He has hereditary Alzheimers, like his 👨father died from and his sister, the Judge 👩‍⚖️.

His brother died from alcohol poisoning!

Mary has continued to warn all people not, to vote for him!

Not many took it to heart!

He is the only Preasident in the history of the United States to commit criminal crimes in plain site, in real time!

The 47th president is a scam man, has 34 felony charges against him, 121 still awaiting in

the court system, plus an Insurrection, stealing Money,oil, planes, Bribery, treats, and he has been a Russian asset for Putin, since 1987! That is why their are nomor sanctions in Russia and they can now sell!

His asset name is Krasnov!

He has murdered children, thew a baby into the ocean, from a boat because he thought it was from his sperms!

Last, but not least for this post:

During Hitlers reign, Fred Trump became Hitlers confidante.

proof:

Watch, Rick Steves Facism in Europe, a PBS film!

You will be able to see Fred behind the curtain during a Hitler speech.

DONALD J.TRUMP, has all of Htlers papers, speeches, books, ETC!

His previous wife told everyone that he keep all of the material

lunder his side of the bed! : Information provided by Evana Trump, whom died by a fall down the bedroom stairs:

Trump buried her on one of his golf courses, no autopy,no notice, no questions asked!

That section of the course is tax free, because it is now a burial site!

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Kelly Windsor's avatar
Kelly Windsor
6d

“Democrats need to stop being cautious. We need to say clearly:

The world is in chaos because the US has prioritized corporate profit over human stability.”

💯

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