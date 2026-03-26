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Edwin Henley's avatar
Edwin Henley
6d

We have an impending triple whammy that is looking to be years in duration now that it has started. We have Oil and fertilizer trapped at shipping points, future oil production being constrained by infrastructure being destroyed, we have farmers in the US and throughout the world who consume large volumes of both oil and fertilizer to grow our food supply, who will see prices for both skyrocketing and making farming economically less viable putting farmers out of business, then transportation costs to ship to market extremely expensive produce because the lack of fuel and fertilizer have significantly reduced the volume of produce grown, while making it much more costly to ship this reduced volume of produce to market. The impact to the global food supply will be extreme, leaving billions struggling to afford food and fuel. At present we are looking at a devastating future of impoverishment and famine.

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America Leaks 💦's avatar
America Leaks 💦
6d

Trump administration failing Americana

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