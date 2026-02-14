This article was originally created by Eli Goldstein over at Eli's Substack and is published here with their permission. We’re sharing it with our readers because we value the clarity and rigor of their work, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to spotlight it.

The “Epstein Class”

Recently, the term “Epstein Class” has gained traction to describe a group of elites and billionaires who moved in the same social and professional circles as Jeffrey Epstein.

But it’s important to define more clearly who this group is, why they behaved the way they did, and what their behavior reveals about power in America.

This is not about conspiracy.

It is about culture.

Who Are They?

We have seen numerous elite figures named in the Epstein files and related reporting — including Bill Gates, Deepak Chopra, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk.

This column is not alleging criminal activity. It also has no intention of badmouthing all wealthy people.

In many cases, we do not know the full extent of their relationships with Epstein. What we do know is that they were friendly with him — doing business, attending gatherings, traveling, working on philanthropy, trying to actively rehabilitate, or engaging socially with a man who was already a convicted sex offender.

That fact alone raises questions about judgment, morality, and the social immunity of wealth.

Epstein was not operating in isolation. He was operating inside elite networks — where money, prestige, and access blurred lines that would never blur for ordinary people.

As Thomas Massie noted during a recent congressional hearing with Pam Bondi, when she asked why this was not handled under Merrick Garland, he replied:

“I’m glad you’re asking about Merrick Garland, because this is bigger than Watergate. This goes over four administrations. Let’s go back to Obama. Let’s go back to George Bush. This cover-up spans decades, and you are responsible for this portion of it.”

I do not believe this proves the existence of a single massive cabal of politicians coordinating a cover-up.

What it does suggest is something more unsettling: that the prestige and power of the elite involved — including figures connected to multiple administrations — created a culture of protection and silence. Influence delayed scrutiny. Status discouraged investigation. And institutions hesitated to challenge people who occupied the highest social and political circles.

This was not just individual failure. It was institutional deference to power.

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Why Did They Do It?

We cannot speak to individual intent. But we can speak to environment.

My assumption is simple:

They did it because they could.

Wealthy and powerful people are accustomed to getting what they want.

Money buys privacy.

Influence buys forgiveness.

Status buys silence.

Whether it was financial schemes, sexual misconduct exposed by the #MeToo movement, tax avoidance, or in this case potential sexual exploitation, the pattern is the same: powerful people often behave as if consequences do not apply to them.

And for a long time, they were right.

Very rarely do wealthy business leaders, celebrities, or influencers face serious accountability. The legal system moves slowly. Social circles protect their own. Institutions look the other way.

This scandal has produced some consequences — resignations, firings, reputational damage. But even now, if illegal activity occurred, it remains unlikely that many of the most powerful figures involved will ever face prosecution.

Shame is not justice.

And accountability is not equally distributed.

What the “Epstein Class” Represents

The Epstein Class is not just about Epstein.

It represents a culture where:

Power shields behavior

Wealth distorts morality

Networks matter more than victims

Image matters more than truth

It exposes how elites move through a different moral universe than everyone else — one where proximity to danger is treated as eccentricity, not warning.

If an ordinary person befriended a convicted sex offender, they would be shunned.

When billionaires did it, they called it networking.

That difference is the story.

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Why This Matters

This is not just a scandal. It is a mirror.

It shows us how inequality is not only economic — it is ethical.

There is one standard for the powerful and another for the rest.

When trust in institutions collapses, this is why.

When people believe the system is rigged, this is why.

When cynicism replaces democracy, this is why.

The Epstein Class reminds us that corruption is not always loud.

Sometimes it looks like charity galas, private jets, and polite denial.

I approach scandals like this through what I call Progressive Populism — the belief that democracy only works when power is accountable to ordinary people, not insulated by wealth, fame, or political connections.

It rejects conspiracy thinking, but it also rejects the idea that elite networks should be trusted simply because they are elite. It asks a basic question: Who benefits when transparency disappears, and who pays the price?

Paired with this is a commitment to Radical Transparency — the idea that institutions must tell the truth about their failures, not protect reputations or preserve comfort.

Seen through that lens, the Epstein case is not an anomaly. It is a warning.

The Real Questions

The question is not only:

Who knew Epstein?

The deeper questions are:

Why did so many powerful people feel safe around him?

Why did institutions hesitate to confront him?

And why does accountability collapse when wealth and influence enter the room?

These are not questions about one criminal.

They are questions about how power operates in modern America.

The Epstein case exposes a structural truth:

when wealth and influence accumulate inside closed networks, accountability erodes.

What looks like individual moral failure is often systemic protection.

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1. Why Powerful People Felt Untouchable

Power does not just change what people can do.

It changes what they believe will happen to them.

When someone becomes wealthy enough, famous enough, or politically connected enough, they begin to inhabit a different moral environment:

Their reputation is guarded by lawyers and publicists.

Their social circle reinforces their importance.

Their mistakes are framed as misunderstandings.

Their risks are outsourced to others.