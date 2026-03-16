Liberty's Lens

Liberty's Lens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami's avatar
Tami
Mar 16

The truth has always been an enemy of Trump and his sycophants!

Reply
Share
JeriAnn Cherek's avatar
JeriAnn Cherek
Mar 16

Kara Swisher has said (rightly, I think) that CNN and CBS will merge and transform into something different. Because mostly the aged watch TV now, it's not a viable business anymore. Which means we'll likely see more propagandized content creators and independent voices (who may appear to be authentic/unbiased but are not).

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty's Lens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture