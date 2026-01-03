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In our earlier essay, we traced a pattern: a presidential memorandum (NSPM‑7) that reframed dissent as a security problem; a Navy base speech that treated a domestic party as a “gnat” to be flicked away; and lethal boat strikes justified as wartime acts without authorization. That was the blueprint. This is the build‑out.

The pivot came quietly. On December 4, a leaked Justice Department directive from Attorney General Pam Bondi recast domestic terrorism work into an operational program centered on “Antifa‑aligned extremists.” It instructed the FBI to compile secret lists of U.S. groups, expand tip lines with cash rewards, map networks of organizers and funders, and surge grants to state and local partners aligned with this focus—while acknowledging in a footnote that First Amendment activity alone should not trigger investigation (Lawfare | The Wild Hunt).

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The Split Screen: Civics Language vs. Secret Lists

Bondi’s memo landed alongside administration rhetoric promising to reject “ideological monitoring.” Yet the directive itself tells agents and analysts to target one ideological family, through every operational signal that matters. That dissonance is the point: the formal guardrails born of the Church Committee era (the Privacy Act, Attorney General’s Guidelines, and the FBI’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide) can be hollowed out without being repealed (Lawfare). When incentives, reporting requirements, grant dollars, and tasking language all pull in the same direction, a paper disclaimer about First Amendment protections becomes a fig leaf. In practice, analysts are handed the answer and asked to build out the supporting detail—“nodes,” “cells,” “funders,” aligned institutions—until ideology looks like infrastructure, and infrastructure looks like conspiracy (Lawfare).

“Investigate conduct, not belief” was the settlement after COINTELPRO. The Bondi memo bends that settlement by turning belief and association into tasking instructions for lists, informants, grants, and network analysis—a workflow tailor‑made to scoop up lawful dissent and civic life under the banner of “organized political violence” (Lawfare | The Wild Hunt).

Antifa as “Primary Concern”—Without the Basics

When FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen told Congress that Antifa is now the Bureau’s “primary” domestic terrorism concern, the claim landed with a thud. Lawmakers pressed for fundamentals: membership rolls, organizational charts, a headquarters. Glasheen’s answer? The movement is “very fluid,” investigations are “active,” and the picture remains incomplete. In short, the government elevated an ideology to top‑threat status while admitting it lacks evidence of a coherent entity.

That contradiction matters. If a decentralized protest tendency becomes the benchmark for terrorism, then the universe of “suspects” expands to anyone whose dissent can be shoehorned into the label. The predicate shifts from conduct to worldview.

Researchers and the Congressional Research Service have long described Antifa as a loosely networked posture, not a hierarchical organization. Bondi’s directive collapses that distinction. It invites analysts to treat every banner, black‑bloc tactic, or coalition meeting as a node in a lattice of “cells” and “financiers” (U.S. News).

When a President deploys the full power of the FBI to surveil and suppress ideological dissent—on flimsy definitions of “Antifa”—while simultaneously pardoning over 1,500 participants in the January 6 insurrection, including leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, the message is clear. One form of domestic extremism is criminalized and policed; the other is absolved by executive clemency. The line between security and hypocrisy has never been sharper.

What the FBI Stopped Doing to Chase Ghosts

To make “Antifa” the centerpiece—and to backstop expanded immigration operations—the FBI has been restructured. In May 2025, internal orders instructed field offices to shift large numbers of agents to immigration enforcement, an arena historically led by DHS components. That pivot pulled personnel away from counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and fraud investigations. In major bureaus, up to 45% of agents now work full‑time on immigration cases.

The change wasn’t just lateral, it was hollowing. More than 600 senior agents took early retirement, many from national security and cyber units, leaving critical gaps in institutional memory and expertise. Those departures weren’t replaced with equivalent skill sets; they were absorbed into a posture that treats immigration as an all‑hands mission. The result: fewer eyes on espionage, fewer hands on complex financial crime, and a Bureau increasingly optimized for political priorities rather than public safety (NBC News).