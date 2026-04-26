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Rolland's avatar
Rolland
2d

Where is the leadership that will fight the ignorant vicious bastard ?

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Jack WAUGH's avatar
Jack WAUGH
2d

Why do the public officials serve money and not the people? It's because the voters obey the money signal. Why do they do that? It's because they are looking for a bandwagon to join and money indicates a bandwagon. Why are they looking for a bandwagon? It's because they don't want to waste their vote. Why is there a concept of "wasting" ones vote? It's because not all political positions toward the candidates can be expressed in votes in a way that would be counted equally. Unequal voting is the big fraud.

https://1787regime.wordpress.com/2024/04/07/not-allowed-to-vote-ones-values/

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