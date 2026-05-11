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Ellen L Wright's avatar
Ellen L Wright
1d

This kind of “color blindness” is cold and intentional, and trust me here, every Black American knows it and every single white American who grew up in the Deep South and read those banned books (!) can see it. It’s deliberate and it’s fucking NASTY. This is the racism that spawned the brutal violence of the KKK, lynching mobs, dragging Black men chained behind trucks, cutting open the bellies of pregnant women and grabbing the babies just to bash its head against a tree, raping both boys and girls, and then showing up to church on Sunday morning to serve as elders and deacons while their wives sing in the choir. They’ll eat fried chicken later and talk about how unfortunate it was that body was found down the road. No white people will ever mention this again. But the Black people know exactly who did it. And so the terror comes back.

And the thing is, it’s not just Black Americans now. It’s also poor whites, brown people, Native Americans, Asians, LGBTQ, disabled people, and the homeless which includes veterans. They WILL come for you. That’s why we have to stop Roberts, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Alito NOW. They are dangerously close to overturning our rights completely l

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joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
1d

So well put! You’re absolutely right. Women are also inclued with being disenfranchised, we can no longer have power of our bodies! It’s the white men who want to enslave ALL people they feel they can, or have a designated use’s for, when done are discarded. It’s slavery all over again. Now, it’s being told, there is no longer racism, or discrimination by race. BUT what they’re doing is discrimination by politics!

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