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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
Jan 25

My iPhone does in fact spy on me, just the way Snowden and others said it would. Because of my own history, and people I know, I assume the government knows every detail of my life (although I am a person of few prospects and no consequence) I wish my own boredom and despair on them. Was thinking about getting a "Faraday Bag" but that might give the impression I was trying to hide something. My actual life is astonishingly mundane.

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From triviality to engagement's avatar
From triviality to engagement
Jan 16Edited

Good article , hate spreads faster than altruism. A lot of peril and malarkey comes from replacing interperson community with social media. The ghettoisation of like minded into echo chambers that dont get to hear contrary arguments . A Like system of promotion asks people to align with a message and does not illuminate for and against arguments from the wisdom of the crowd. https://wellmanj.substack.com/p/how-can-we-restore-a-functional-cultural

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