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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
2h

This is what happens when you support delusional corrupt narcissists into positions of leadership. wrecked buildings, the " big beautiful pile of BS ", the reflecting pool turned into a SWAMP along with an UNFUNNY CLOWN slapping gold - plated dreck on everything that stays still long enough. & that's just a sampler...

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Daniel Appleton
1h

What about the 25th Amendment ? Does he have to go on a shooting spree near 5th Avenue before he gets declared mentally unfit & removed - kicking, screaming, yelling profanity & threats, BITING & SCRATCHING like a possessed spoiled BRAT

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