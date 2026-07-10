The case for concern

By almost any measure, Ankara was the worst cognitive day of Donald Trump’s presidency. In a single press conference, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” more than once, claimed Japan had fired 111 missiles at a U.S. aircraft carrier, and called the JCPOA the “JCPOC.” “Dementia J. Trump” trended by afternoon.

Seated beside Zelensky, Trump gestured toward him and asked reporters, “You have a question for President Putin, please?” — then, rather than correct himself, doubled down and tried to route the confusion into a promise to relay their questions to the actual Russian president. Taken together, these were not isolated slips. They were the kind of cascading errors that would have dominated American politics if they had come from any other president.

Buy me a coffee!

Minutes later, asked about Patriot interceptors, he wandered into an anecdote and credited a missile barrage to the “Islamic Republic of Japan” — 111 missiles, he said, fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln. Presumably he meant Iran. A single one of these from Joe Biden would have run on a loop for a week on Fox. Trump managed several in a single press conference.

The errors were not limited to names and acronyms. With Zelensky still beside him, Trump began fielding questions on behalf of Vladimir Putin, insisting he speaks to Putin constantly — yet conceding he had never actually asked when the war might end, the very thing he has promised hundreds of times to deliver himself. It reads less like a gaffe than a window into who he thinks he’s negotiating for.

There was also this, on wounded soldiers: “We have young guys around, not walking around, because they have no legs. Their legs were blown off. Their arms were blown off. Their face was blown off… but they’re living, and living like in hell.” The self-described highest-IQ president in American history.

The honest question for anyone still defending him: is there a single MAGA voter willing to say, “I like the tax policy, but he obviously can’t do this anymore”? Because that admission, not another round of excuses, is what the moment actually calls for.

Liberty’s Lens is entirely reader‑supported. We don’t answer to corporate masters deciding what we say or what we cover.

If you find our work valuable, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You can take 20% off with this coupon — and support independent media for about the price of a coffee per month.

Get 20% off forever

You can also gift a paid subscription to a friend who’d appreciate what we do.

Thank you to every reader who shares our work and helps it reach new audiences. We couldn’t do this without you. We love you all.

More troubling symptoms

The verbal collapse was matched by a physical one. Trump’s public schedule has increasingly reflected a late-starting workday, and these overseas trips — Asia, the Middle East, now Turkey — are where the wheels seem to come off. Time-zone changes, long travel days, and unscripted appearances have increasingly produced some of Trump’s weakest public moments.

He arrived aboard the gifted Qatari jet whose retrofit American taxpayers are funding, and descended the stairs gingerly before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took him by the arm and steered him back toward the honor guard after he drifted toward the wrong mark. Minutes earlier, Trump had praised Erdoğan as one of “the toughest people” alive; moments later that same strongman was physically maneuvering him across the tarmac. The footage shows his right leg dragging, a lurch right, a lurch left, and a pause that ends only when Erdoğan reaches over to redirect him.

Standing alone, the Ankara footage would not merit much attention. A cautious eighty-year-old on airplane stairs and confusion around stage directions is not, by itself, a scandal. The scandal is the standard. For four years, every careful Biden step was catastrophic decline; tape on the floor marking where to stand — ordinary at large events — was proof he had no idea where he was. The same armchair geriatric psychiatrists now insist on nuance.

And no, one video cannot diagnose anyone. But that is precisely the point: it is not one video anymore. It is hundreds. A single clip of Biden waving to someone off-camera was treated as grounds for removal, with no benefit of the doubt ever extended. The choice is binary — either these clips are unreliable, or they are evidence. If Republicans mean to keep the standard they spent four years enforcing, then Ankara should be generating wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s balance, awareness, and fitness. The only honest request is that it be applied evenly.

Ideally none of this would matter, because the White House would release credible medical disclosures instead of glowing assurances about the president’s health. Instead, the public is left evaluating the evidence for itself and extracting details only when events force the administration to address them. That was the case when photographs of Trump’s swollen ankles prompted the White House to disclose a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a common vascular condition they described as benign. The episode reinforced a broader problem: voters are being asked to trust reassurances while receiving only limited information about the president’s actual health.

Judgment impaired

This was also the event where the Iran ceasefire collapsed on camera. Asked about it, Trump declared it dead and called the Iranians “scum,” “sick people,” “cuckoo”: “If they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.” Pressed on whether talks would even resume — still inside the 60-day window his own “beautiful letter” created — he waved it off: “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time… I don’t see it.”

This is not how a war ends. On Ukraine, the timeline slid from “within an hour of being sworn in” to “100 days” to a quiet shrug. Iran is following the same arc, the victory lap arriving long before the work.

The conversation wandered from foreign policy into a series of increasingly disconnected asides. He claimed, falsely, to be “number one on TikTok” with “four billion views,” urging those concerned about the platform’s harms or foreign influence to “get their priorities straight.” Then he mused about assassination: “so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky… but maybe it doesn’t last very long.” It was a peculiar note on which to end a press conference already filled with factual errors, verbal confusion, and diplomatic misfires. Moments later, Mark Rutte laughed, shook his hand, and reporters were hustled out of the room.

Tally the trip: a ceasefire detonating while the president called his counterparts scum; a phantom Japanese missile barrage; Zelensky rechristened Putin; a stroll that required a foreign leader’s steadying arm. The case for calling this a functioning presidency gets harder to make with each clip. If Republicans spent four years insisting that these signs mattered, they cannot plausibly argue now that they do not.

Share

The Trump regime’s authoritarian project depends on misinformation and disinformation. It thrives in darkness and resists scrutiny. That’s why exposure matters — and why independent media does too.

A free society depends on a free press. Not one shaped by access, intimidation, or political loyalty, but one willing to report what those in power would rather keep hidden.

Liberty’s Lens exists for that purpose. We’re independent, reader‑supported, and committed to reporting without fear or favor.

If that work matters to you, consider supporting it by subscribing — free or paid. Paid subscriptions directly fund our reporting, and right now you can subscribe at 20% off with this coupon, roughly the cost of a monthly coffee.

Get 20% Off Forever

If a subscription isn’t workable at the moment, one‑time contributions are a meaningful alternative. And whether or not financial support is possible, sharing this work matters — it’s how reporting like this reaches people it would otherwise be kept from.

One Time Contribution

Your support keeps independent journalism alive.

Find us on X, Blue Sky, and Facebook. Wherever you are, that’s where we want to be.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Liberty's Lens

— Liberty’s Lens This article is provided for public interest reporting and analysis. All external links open in a new tab and point to their original publishers.

© 2026 Liberty’s Lens. All rights reserved.