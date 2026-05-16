Orbánism is widely regarded as a textbook case of competitive authoritarianism, and the Gorka-authored counterterrorism strategy echoes key elements of that model. In particular, its focus on secular left-wing political organizations and its characterization of Western Europe as an “incubator” of migration-driven terrorism mirror themes that have been central to Orbán’s rhetoric.

The White House has released a new United States Counterterrorism Strategy—a short memo with an outsize ambition: to redirect the country’s counterterrorism posture away from violence-centered threat assessment and toward an ideology-centered framework that treats certain domestic beliefs and associations themselves as security concerns. (White House)

That’s not a semantic quibble. Strategy documents aren’t just messaging. They’re the authoritative blueprint for how the executive branch aligns priorities across agencies, justifies budgets, and signals to both Congress and allies what the United States intends to treat as urgent. A few lines in a national strategy can steer years of investigative emphasis, surveillance resourcing, and federal-state coordination—because agencies read these documents as marching orders.

And in this one, the marching orders are unmistakable: identify and “map” domestic groups by ideology; prioritize disruption; treat certain secular political movements as threats to be neutralized before any unlawful act occurs. The risk is obvious: when “terror” becomes an ideological category rather than a behavioral one, First Amendment–protected speech and association start to look like predicates—like reasons, in and of themselves, to watch, collect, and intervene.

What’s changed: The strategy frames a “new type of domestic terrorism” in ideological terms and operationalizes that framing by directing agencies to identify, map, and disrupt specified domestic political networks. (White House | NPR)

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From Violence to Ideology

Traditionally, counterterrorism doctrine—especially after 9/11—has been anchored, at least in principle, to behavior: credible threats, acts of violence, material support, operational planning. That posture has not prevented abuse; Americans have lived through the excesses of post-9/11 surveillance and overbroad suspicion. But the conceptual center of gravity still mattered: the government was supposed to be targeting conduct, not belief.

The new strategy blurs that line. It describes a “new type of domestic terrorism” driven by beliefs “antithetical” to American life, warns not only about attacks but about “violent left-wing extremists” who hold “radical ideologies,” and then makes those categories operational—prioritizing the identification and disruption of groups defined by politics and cultural identity rather than by demonstrated criminal conduct. (White House)

The tell is the language of mapping. Mapping is not a synonym for investigating a specific plot. Mapping is building a picture of people: networks, associations, donors, communications, meeting points. It’s the architecture of surveillance aimed at movements rather than suspects. And once you adopt that posture, you don’t need a bomb to justify attention—you only need a label.

That creates a collision between the strategy’s operational guidance and longstanding constitutional constraints. The First Amendment isn’t theoretical; it’s meant to serve as a real limit on state power. When the federal government builds threat frameworks around ideology and association, it inches toward treating lawful dissent as a security signal—exactly the kind of premise the Constitution was designed to forbid.

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Why Strategy Documents Matter

A national strategy memo like this is a president’s authoritative mechanism for aligning the executive branch and securing institutional follow-through. It shapes how agencies like the FBI, DHS, NSA, and the broader intelligence community write internal guidance, prioritize analytic production, and justify spending. When Congress asks “why does your budget request look like this,” agencies point to presidential strategies as the rationale.

This is where the shift becomes meaningful. The strategy elevates domestic ideological targets while re-centering attention on cartel-linked threats in the Western Hemisphere—a combination that reshapes how national security resources are allocated and what the federal government treats as urgent. (NPR)

Compare that with the prior framework. The Biden-era approach—reflected in the 2022 National Security Strategy and the domestic counterterrorism posture around that period—leaned heavily on alliance-building, geopolitical competition, and guardrails meant to keep domestic counterterrorism from sliding into ideological targeting. (Biden White House Archives | FBI)

Whatever you think of that era’s politics, the dividing line was clearer: violence and organized threat activity were the object, not political worldview. The new memo dissolves that line—and once that distinction collapses, it becomes much easier to treat belief itself as a security concern.

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The Missing Threat

One of the most striking changes is what’s not emphasized. In recent years, official briefings, research summaries, and congressional materials repeatedly pointed to racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism—especially white supremacist violence—as a persistent, often lethal domestic threat. (House Judiciary Committee materials)

The new strategy instead elevates ideological categories that are culturally and politically loaded while omitting or deprioritizing categories that prior analyses repeatedly treated as among the most dangerous. When strategy documents swap out threat categories, they don’t just update language—they reorder the national security lens through which agencies look at Americans.

The Ideological Roots

This strategy didn’t appear in a vacuum. Reporting and the memo itself point to a counterterrorism apparatus being shaped by political appointees with explicit ideological frameworks. The strategy has been associated with Sebastian Gorka, a media figure and national security official serving in a counterterrorism leadership role. (White House)

Gorka is not a conventional bureaucratic caretaker of counterterrorism orthodoxy. His career has blended politics, media, and ideological conflict framing—what he has often described as civilizational struggle. That matters because the strategy reads like an extension of that worldview: less “prevent violence” and more “defeat ideological enemies.”

And that worldview has a known reference point: Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.

Competitive Authoritarianism

Orbán’s Hungary has often been described by analysts as a form of competitive authoritarianism: a hybrid system in which elections still occur and democratic institutions remain in place, but the playing field becomes so structurally tilted that meaningful competition is difficult to sustain. (Green European Journal)

Competitive authoritarianism doesn’t require tanks in the streets. It works through rules, resources, and selective enforcement. It hollows out opposition capacity before election day—starving civil society groups of funding, stigmatizing them as security risks, and weaponizing administrative pressure until organizing becomes expensive, risky, and exhausting.

This is where the memo’s language becomes more than rhetoric. “Mapping” domestic political networks and prioritizing disruption “before they can act” is not simply an anti-violence posture—it’s an invitation to pre-crime logic. It suggests that the state can treat ideology as a precursor condition that justifies surveillance and intervention prior to any criminal conduct. (White House)

Americans have seen versions of this before. The post‑9/11 era produced demographic mapping programs and suspicion‑by‑association approaches that were later criticized, litigated, and constrained—often after serious civil liberties damage had already been done. We already know where this leads. When institutions start treating identity and association as risk markers, abuse is not a bug—it’s a feature.

The Logic of Control

Career professionals have warned that deprioritizing traditional foreign intelligence collection while elevating loose domestic ideological categories distorts evidence-based threat assessment. Reporting has highlighted concerns that the new framework elevates culture-war targets while underweighting the kinds of state-backed and transnational threats that actually produce mass-casualty risk. (The Atlantic | ProPublica)

Looked at as a counterterrorism doctrine, this posture can appear incoherent. But looked at through the lens of competitive authoritarianism, it becomes more legible: the goal is not maximal public safety. The goal is maximal institutional leverage. A national security frame is a political weapon because it carries unique legitimacy, secrecy, and funding—tools that ordinary politics can’t match.

Once you call your opponents “security threats,” you don’t have to beat them in argument. You can drown them in scrutiny. You can dry up their donors. You can scare off volunteers. You can make association itself feel dangerous. You can make dissent expensive.

The constitutional fault line: When government defines threats by belief rather than behavior, the question is no longer how it enforces the law—but who it decides the law is for.

Why This Matters

We are no longer debating policy differences inside a shared system. We are debating whether the system still treats political opposition as legitimate.

Competitive authoritarianism doesn’t begin with a coup. It begins when the state quietly rewrites the rules of the contest—tilting institutions, stigmatizing opponents, and using “lawful” tools to pre-shape outcomes. A national security strategy is one of those tools. It doesn’t just describe threats; it assigns legitimacy. It tells agencies what to prioritize, what to fund, and what to map.

That is why this document matters. When a counterterrorism strategy shifts from targeting violent conduct to targeting ideology and association, it is not merely changing tactics. It is changing the boundary between citizenship and suspicion—between dissent and danger. And once that boundary moves, elections can still happen while the conditions of competition quietly stop being fair.

The Trump regime’s authoritarian project depends on misinformation and disinformation. It thrives in darkness and resists scrutiny. That’s why exposure matters — and why independent media does too.

A free society depends on a free press. Not one shaped by access, intimidation, or political loyalty, but one willing to report what those in power would rather keep hidden.

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