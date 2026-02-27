Liberty's Lens

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HVR's avatar
HVR
Feb 27

Thank you so much for including me, Liberty Lens.

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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
Feb 27

At this point I doubt that he acknowledges that we have problems due to his dementia. I'm NOT EXCUSING him by any means but just factoring in a pretty well established FACT.

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