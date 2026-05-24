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Dr. Linda Hackett's avatar
Dr. Linda Hackett
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You are watching what many people see as a deep fracture spreading through the Republican Party as even members of Donald Trump’s own political circle begin openly disagreeing with him in public forums. You can feel the tension building as falling approval ratings, constant controversy, and political exhaustion push some conservatives to distance themselves from the chaos surrounding his leadership style.

To you, it starts looking less like a united political movement and more like a party struggling with whether it still serves democratic institutions or simply serves one man’s ego and grievances. When Republicans publicly criticise Trump after years of defending him, you are seeing cracks appear in a movement that once demanded near total loyalty.

You are also witnessing what critics describe as a political strategy built around outrage, misinformation, and relentless attacks on institutions that challenge him. You see courts attacked, journalists labelled enemies, elections questioned, and even members of his own administration turned into targets the moment they disagree with him.

In my opinion, that atmosphere creates confusion, division, and fear because facts begin losing value while loyalty becomes everything. The more Trump’s policies and rhetoric generate instability, the more some Republicans appear trapped between protecting their political careers and confronting what they privately see as dangerous behaviour.

From my perspective, the growing disagreements inside his own party reveal a deeper anxiety that Trumpism may be damaging not only American democracy, but the long term credibility and future of the Republican Party itself.

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