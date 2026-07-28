Liberty's Lens

Liberty's Lens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
3d

Does this mean that Blue States DON’T have to pay taxes since government no longer recognizes them?

Reply
Share
joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
3d

So how can the United States have a president who governs ONLY RED STATES & NOT THE ENTIRE COUNTRY? Really isn’t there anything that can be done except wait until the midterms & hope we get some democrats to halt, some of the trump regime crap? Seriously, is it ok that the united state refuses to inform the ENTIRE COUNTRY of whats going on DURING A WAR.?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Liberty's Lens and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty's Lens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture