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Christie's avatar
Christie
Mar 5

The craven coward who had “bone spurs” is a fool, and an ignorant, incompetent fool at that! He has now put our country, and the world, on course for a World War…with no actual plan, and no exit strategy! SOMEONE REMOVE THIS REGIME NOW!!!

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Shirley Olinik's avatar
Shirley Olinik
Mar 5

If it’s weird, the Orange Weirdo will do it because that’s all he knows. He obviously never understood the concept of “Be sure brain is engaged before throwing mouth in gear”.

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