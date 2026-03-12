Liberty's Lens

Liberty's Lens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Rawlins's avatar
Michael Rawlins
Mar 13

He wasn't tricked into the war with Iran. He is like a toddler with a new shiny, flame throwing toy for his birthday. Except in his case, the shiny toy is the US military, and Trump is all excited to get to play with it. And there aren't any grown ups in room, to stop him. So the house is getting burned down. This is what happens when you elect a demented, sociopathic narcissistic prick for a president and let him appoint a load of dim witted, low IQ clueless sycophants as his cabinet. Hopefully, this will be a truly, well learnt lesson for the American people even the MAGA idiots.

Reply
Share
5 replies
John Bernstein's avatar
John Bernstein
Mar 12

Why is the US still not stopping the war in Ukraine? Why didn’t we give the 11 billion plus we are spending on the Iran war and giving it to Ukraine to fight the murderer in Russia?

Reply
Share
7 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty's Lens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture