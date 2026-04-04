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Roy-Oluwasegun Williams's avatar
Roy-Oluwasegun Williams
2d

Against the advice and concerns of millions of people around the world, including many highly esteemed Americans, they voted for him! WHY? 😔

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Great Society’s “New Frontier”'s avatar
Great Society’s “New Frontier”
2d

Party gave Person the Platform for Power without Political credentials.

Why not call out the party rather than the people?

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