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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
1d

Natalie gives new meaning to the pejorative “Harpy.” What a twisted human being. Beyond a devotee, she feeds this delusional, old man disinformation to bolster his narcissistic ego. In a nursing home that might be acceptable for a granddaughter to do, but putting the lives and well being of people at risk is unconscionable.

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Bob Helmick's avatar
Bob Helmick
1d

It sounds like we are in a hell of a predicament.

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