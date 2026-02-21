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Sarah Klepner's avatar
Sarah Klepner
Feb 21

Thank you for this. Have you seen the video montage of prosecutors and DAs asserting their enforcement of the rule of law? Website is federaloverreach.org

We need the academics to join them!

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Ron Levy's avatar
Ron Levy
Feb 21

I found your data uniquely valuable. Thank you!

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