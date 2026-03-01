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Two Failures, One War

Start with the simplest, ugliest truth: this war doesn’t feel like the United States made a decision. It feels like the United States got maneuvered into one.

Not “America” in the democratic sense—no public case, no congressional authorization, no national debate. Just a president who treats war like a branding opportunity, an ally with a decades-long strategic obsession, and a Congress that has turned constitutional responsibility into an optional accessory.

Two failures. One war. And a country that’s being trained, again, to accept that the most consequential act a nation can take doesn’t require the nation’s consent.

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Failure #1: The Commander-in-Chief looks like someone else’s junior partner

There’s a difference between supporting an ally and being steered by one. Right now, the line looks… smudged.

Israel has a coherent, long-term objective when it comes to Iran: degrade capabilities, fracture networks, blunt missile stockpiles, and if the regime weakens or collapses under pressure, so much the better. That’s not a moral judgment. It’s strategic clarity. Israel has a national security doctrine shaped by proximity, history, and existential threat perceptions. Israel’s timeline is not America’s timeline. Israel’s interests are not necessarily America’s interests.

America’s interests are broader, messier, and—this matters—more globally expensive. The U.S. has to think about alliance cohesion, regional stability, energy shocks, retaliatory terrorism, global legitimacy, and what it means to normalize preemptive war without authorization. The U.S. has to think about deterrence in other theaters. The U.S. has to think about the next decade, not the next news cycle.

But the posture here doesn’t look like America carefully weighing those costs. It looks like America entering a conflict after the fundamental decisions have already been made—about timing, escalation, and acceptable risk—and then treating those decisions as its own.

That distinction matters, because it tells us where decision‑making authority actually resides. This is a question of agency. Who set the tempo? Who chose the escalation ladder? Who benefits even if this ends in chaos? Who can disengage if things go badly, and who is left managing the consequences?

If the answers here require prevarication, it’s because straightforward answers would reveal who is actually deciding. The United States is acting less like a sovereign decision‑maker and more like a participant in someone else’s strategic framework.

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Why Trump is especially easy to steer

A more disciplined presidency can support an ally without getting dragged into the ally’s preferred war. This presidency is not disciplined.

Trump’s foreign policy isn’t strategy. It’s impulse plus ego, filtered through spectacle. He is attracted to the appearance of strength more than the substance of it. He loves “decisive” moves because they let him perform power. He craves the kind of operation that can be narrated in simple verbs: hit, destroy, obliterate, win.

And Israel—whatever you think of its politics—has demonstrated real operational competence in modern warfare: intelligence penetration, technical sophistication, precision capability. That competence creates a temptation for a president who confuses tactical success with strategic wisdom.

This is how you end up with a leader who thinks war is a “smash-and-grab.” Drop bombs, spike the ball, declare victory, collect the applause. The problem is that countries are not convenience stores. You don’t smash the glass, take what you want, and leave without triggering alarms, retaliation, chaos, and consequences.

Netanyahu understands time horizons. Trump lives in the next 48 hours. Netanyahu thinks in years. Trump thinks in headlines. That combination is combustible: an ally focused on a window of maximal American backing, and a president chasing a short burst of dominance he can claim as his own. It’s a match made in the worst place.

If you wanted to design a president who could be walked into escalation, you would build someone exactly like Trump: impatient, easily flattered, hungry for “wins,” and fundamentally uninterested in the “day after.”

And the “day after” is where wars become real.

The deeper problem: U.S. power is being spent like it’s disposable

The United States is not just firing missiles. It’s spending legitimacy. It’s spending deterrence credibility. It’s spending global trust. It’s spending military readiness and munitions stockpiles that do not refill by magic. It’s spending alliance cohesion that took generations to build and can be shattered in a week.

When America looks like it’s acting at the direction of another leader—even if that’s not literally true—the perception alone is corrosive. Allies ask: are we still dealing with an independent superpower, or a presidency that can be influenced like a coin-operated machine? Adversaries ask: can we exploit this chaos? Can we widen it? Can we make the U.S. bleed slowly?

This is what happens when war becomes personalized—when national interest is replaced by a particular leader’s interest.

Which brings us to the second failure, the one that makes the first failure lethal.

Failure #2: Congress has turned war into a one-man decision

The Constitution didn’t put war powers in Congress for decoration.

Congress isn’t confused about its role. Congress is afraid of it. Voting on war creates accountability. Accountability creates consequences. So Congress does what modern Congress does best: it dodges. It delays. It issues statements about “briefings.” It performs concern while surrendering power.

This is not neutral. This is not prudence. This is abdication.

And it is happening in the most dangerous context possible: a president with a long record of impulsive decision-making, poor discipline, and open contempt for constraints.

In a functional republic, Congress forces the president to answer basic questions before a war begins:

What is the objective?

What does success look like?

What is the exit strategy?

What are the limits?

What is the cost—in blood, money, and strategic attention?

What happens when Iran retaliates?

What happens when allies fracture?

What happens if this spreads?

Congress exists to force clarity. If the president can’t provide it, Congress is supposed to say no.

Instead, Congress has adopted a grotesque habit: it waits until the bombs fall, then pretends it’s too late to act because “we must support the troops.”

Congress is using this trite bit of sloganeering to launder responsibility, but the troops are not served by lawmakers who refuse to vote on the mission that puts them in harm’s way.

Congressional cowardice doesn’t just weaken democracy. It makes war easier to start and harder to stop—the worst combination imaginable.

How the two failures reinforce each other

Here’s the structural nightmare: when Congress refuses to do its job, foreign leaders don’t need to persuade America. They only need to persuade the president.

When Congress declines to vote, the president doesn’t need to justify war to the people. He only needs to justify it to his own ego and inner circle.

When Congress abdicates oversight, there is no institutional mechanism left to enforce coherent ends, ways, and means. The war becomes vibes. It becomes narrative. It becomes a series of strikes looking for a strategy after the fact.

This is how a democracy drifts into something else: not in one dramatic coup, but in repeated acts of surrender where the legislature decides that the hard work of governing is optional—and the executive decides that the hard work of justification is unnecessary.

And because this is happening in a degraded information environment—where propaganda, misinformation, and official dishonesty collide—the public can’t even reliably judge what’s true. Fog of war used to be a temporary condition. Now it’s a permanent feature.

When people can’t trust the narrators, they stop believing the story. When they stop believing the story, they stop believing the system. And when they stop believing the system, they become easier to manipulate—by demagogues at home and by adversaries abroad. Cynicism as a means of control—a tactic drawn straight from the Orbanist playbook.

“But Iran’s regime is evil.” Yes. And that’s not enough.

Iran’s regime is brutal and repressive. It has harmed its own citizens and destabilized the region. Wanting it to be replaced by something better is not controversial in moral terms.

But moral disgust is not a strategy. And bombs are not a governing plan.

If the goal is regime change, where is the legitimate successor? Where is the internal security force that prevents collapse? Who keeps order when the state fractures? Who prevents militias and extremists from filling the vacuum? Who handles humanitarian crisis when infrastructure fails? Who stops revenge killings? Who manages refugees?

If the answer is “we’ll figure it out,” then the real policy is not regime change. The real policy is chaos.

And if the answer is “we’re not doing nation-building,” then the real policy is not liberation. The real policy is destruction with no responsibility for what follows.

Does chaos and destruction in Iran for chaos and destruction’s sake sound like it serves American interests—or Netanyahu’s strategic objectives?

The bite-sized conclusion no one wants to say out loud

This war reveals a country with a leader who is easy to steer and a legislature that refuses to steer at all.

An ally with strategic clarity can drive an impulsive president toward escalation—especially when that president craves decisive spectacle and doesn’t think past the opening act.

A Congress that refuses to authorize, restrain, or define mission parameters becomes an accomplice in its own irrelevance.

Two failures, one war: a leash in the foreign policy arena, and a missing spine on Capitol Hill.

And the real danger isn’t only what happens in Iran. It’s what the world learns about America: That U.S. power can be triggered without consent, deployed without strategy, and sustained without accountability.

That is how empires stumble. Not because they lack might—but because they lose governance.

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