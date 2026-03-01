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Marc Bridgham’s Rogue Harbour's avatar
Marc Bridgham’s Rogue Harbour
Mar 1

Very credible and clear. I think the Arab States, especially the Saudi’s are just as likely or more to have manipulated Trump as Netanyahu. A combination of both perhaps. I either case, your points hold. The other murky piece of this is whatever Kushner and Witcoff have been up to.

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Rudyard Kipling's avatar
Rudyard Kipling
Mar 2

What an excellent analysis!

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