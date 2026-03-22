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joannegucci
Mar 22

Kind of like a blood clot in arteries causes a lot of problems, never ends well, and avoiding one in the first place is usually recommended! So here we go…will the victim survive or succumb! Too bad the Doctor in charge was/is trump, & we ALL know what happens to everything trump touches!

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Sher'
Mar 22

The " stable genius" has ruptured a killer hornets nest he can't control...or put another way...this genie ain't going back in the urn!

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