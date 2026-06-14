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Gokul Das's avatar
Gokul Das
5d

Now that they have shown their true colors, can we stop referring to them as 'elites', and call them something more appropriate like 'Silicon Valley Deplorables' or 'Silicon Valley Ghouls'? Or perhaps 'Silicon Valley Vultures'?

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
3d

Sometimes, reality is another level of scary.

It's not new, but it's still alarming.

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